ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 2: Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh Women are set to lock horns with South Africa Women in Match No.2 of the ICC Women’s World Cup, 2022 at the University Oval, Dunedin.

South Africa, led by Sune Luus, are a tad depleted as they don’t have all-rounder Dane van Niekerk in their ranks. Moreover, Lizelle Lee, one of their swashbuckling opening batters, will miss the opening game due to her delayed arrival after the birth of her first child.

The fact that they lost both their warm-up matches to India and England may not have helped their confidence one bit. However, they gave Mithali Raj’s Women in Blue a run for their money as they lost by only two runs. South Africa will be looking to get off to a winning start in the tournament.

Bangladesh, led by Nigar Sultana Joty, are set to make their 50-over World Cup debut. The Tigresses have quite a few players, including Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Nahida Akter and Jahanara Alam, who have all been prolific for the national team across formats.

Bangladesh lost to England by 109 runs in their first warm-up match. Thereafter, they made Pakistan work hard for their win in their second warm-up fixture. Pakistan, in the end, won the game by seven runs (DLS Method). Bangladesh will have a stiff task at hand when they face the Proteas.

Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women Match Details.

Match: Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women, Match 2 ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Date & Time: March 5, 2022, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the University Oval is an excellent one batting. Bowlers may not have much room for error. A fairly high-scoring game seems to be on the cards. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward for teams.

Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women Weather Report

The playing conditions for the game will be fairly pleasant. The temperature will be around the 16-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the 70s.

Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women Probable XIs

Bangladesh Women

Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (C & WK), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Fariha Trisna

South Africa Women

Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits (wk), Mignon du Preez, Sune Luus (C), Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Ayobanga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas

Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women Match Prediction

South Africa and Bangladesh have faced each other in 17 ODIs since September 2012. While the Tigresses have won two of those games, they are yet to beat South Africa in overseas conditions. South Africa will go into the game as favorites.

Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Will Laura Wolvaardt score a half-century? Yes No 5 votes so far