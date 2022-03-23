ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 23: South Africa Women vs West Indies Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

South Africa Women will take on West Indies Women at the Basin Reserve in Wellington in the 23rd match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

South Africa Women, led by Sune Luus, started their campaign with four wins on the trot. Meg Lanning’s Australia handed them a five-wicket loss to halt their momentum on Monday. After being put into bat, South Africa scored 271 for the loss of five wickets in 50 overs.

Laura Wolvaardt continued her golden run of form as she scored 90 runs with six fours. Skipper Luus also chipped in with a handy 51-ball knock of 52. From there on, Lanning carted the South African bowlers and scored an unbeaten 135. Australia chased down the target with 4.4 overs to spare.

West Indies Women, led by Stafanie Taylor, began their journey with two close wins over England and New Zealand. But losses in three out of their last four games have pushed them on the backfoot. They are precariously placed at fourth with a poor net run rate of -0.885.

They will go into the game on the back of an eight-wicket loss to Bismah Maroof’s Pakistan in a rain-curtailed 20-over game. Barring Deandra Dottin, who scored 27 runs, none of their batters could put up a fight. It took Pakistan 18.5 overs to chase down the target of 90.

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Match Details:

Match: South Africa Women vs West Indies Women, Match 23, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Date and Time: March 24, 2022, Tuesday, 03:30 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Basin Reserve has been an excellent one for batting. But chasing can be a tad tricky on the surface, although the Aussies have done it twice. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward for both teams.

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant with a seven percent chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 19-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the high 80s.

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Probable XIs

South Africa Women

Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune

West Indies Women

Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Kycia Knight, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Match Prediction

South Africa have beaten the West Indies in 10 out of 16 WODIs thus far. While they lost three games, the other three matches ended in ties. Both teams have defeated each other twice in World Cups. On current form, South Africa will go into the match as favorites.

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Diptanil Roy

