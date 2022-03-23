ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 24: England Women vs Pakistan Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

England Women will take on Pakistan Women at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch in the 24th match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

England Women, led by Heather Knight, started their campaign with three losses on the trot. But victories in their previous two matches have made them strong contenders to qualify for the semis. The Brits are currently placed fourth and need a win to strengthen their chances of making it through to the next round.

They will go into the game after a one-wicket win over Sophie Devine’s New Zealand on March 20. After fielding first, England restricted the White Ferns to 203 in 48.5 overs. Thereafter, Natalie Sciver scored 61 and made sure England got past the line in a closely-fought affair.

Pakistan Women, captained by Bismah Maroof, lost their first four games to start their campaign. But they will go into the next game after beating Stafanie Taylor’s West Indies by eight wickets in a rain-curtailed 20-over game. After electing to field, they restricted the Caribbean team to 89.

While Nida Dar picked up four wickets, Fatima Sana finished with a stupendous figure of 4-1-6-0. Thereafter, Muneeba Ali took the attack to the opposition and scored 37 off 43 balls with five fours. Maroof and Omaima Sohail scored in the 20s and helped Pakistan win the game with seven balls left.

England Women vs Pakistan Women Match Details:

Match: England Women vs Pakistan Women, Match 24, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Date and Time: March 24, 2022, Tuesday, 06:30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

England Women vs Pakistan Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Hagley Oval in known for giving quite a bit of assistance to the fast bowlers. An overly high-scoring game may not be on the cards. Winning the toss and batting first should be the preferred option for both teams.

England Women vs Pakistan Women Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant with no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature will be around the 22-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won’t be on the higher side.

England Women vs Pakistan Women Probable XIs

England Women

Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole

Pakistan Women

Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin

England Women vs Pakistan Women Match Prediction

Pakistan Women have never beaten England Women in ODI cricket thus far. England have won 10 out of 11 games while the other match didn’t produce a result. England have also defeated Pakistan in all three World Cup games. England will go into the match as favorites.

England Women vs Pakistan Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Will Natalie Sciver score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes so far