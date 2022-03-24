ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 25: Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh Women will take on Australia Women at the Basin Reserve in Wellington in the 25th match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

Australia, led by Meg Lanning, are through to the semis of the ongoing tournament. They will want to stay unbeaten in the league stage before heading into the knockouts. The Aussies are coming off a five-wicket win against South Africa.

After being put into bat, South Africa notched up a decent score of 271-5 on the back of Laura Wolvaardt’s 90-run knock. Australian captain Meg Lanning took charge from there, scoring an unbeaten 135 to help her team romp home with deliveries left.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh, captained by Nigar Sultana Joty, won their maiden World Cup game against Pakistan and came close to beating the West Indies as well. However, on Tuesday, Mithali Raj’s India beat them by 110 runs at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

After electing to bat first, India put up a decent score of 229, following Yastika Bhatia’s 80-ball knock of 50. Ritu Moni was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers with three wickets. The Tigresses couldn’t put up much fight in their run chase and were bowled out for 119.

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Match Details

Match: Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women, Match 25, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022.

Date and Time: March 25, 2022, Tuesday; 03:30 AM IST.

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Basin Reserve in Wellington has been a decent one for batting. However, the chasing team could find it tough in this game. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward.

Weather Forecast

There is a chance of heavy rain, meaning the DLS could come into play. The temperature should be around the 15-degree Celsius mark and the humidity mostly in the 60s.

Probable XIs

Bangladesh Women

Sharmin Akhter, Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam.

Australia Women

Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Megan Schutt.

Match Prediction

Australia and Bangladesh are yet to face each other in WODIs thus far. On current form, Meg Lanning’s Aussies are firm favourites to come up trumps.

Live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

