ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 27: England Women vs Bangladesh Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

England Women will take on Bangladesh Women in the 27th match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. The Basin Reserve in Wellington will host this clash.

England have played six games so far. They have won three and lost as many. A win against Bangladesh Women in their next clash will see them seal a berth in the semi-finals. They beat Pakistan comprehensively in their previous fixture.

Bowling first, the bowlers bowled brilliantly and knocked over Pakistan Women for 105. They had a shaky start to the chase as they lost an early wicket but Danielle Wyatt and Heather Knight led the charge with the bat, putting up a solid partnership to chase down the total in the 20th over and win the game by nine wickets.

Bangladesh Women, meanwhile, have already been knocked out of the competition. They have managed to win only one game out of six and have only two points to their name. They suffered a loss against the Australian Women in their last game.

It was a 43-overs per side contest due to rain. After being asked to bat first, the Bangladesh side only managed to score 135, losing six wickets. The bowlers stepped up and even picked up five wickets but there weren’t enough runs on the board as the Southern Stars chased down the total in the 33rd over.

England Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Details:

Match: England Women vs Bangladesh Women, Match 27, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Date and Time: March 27th 2022, Sunday, 03:30 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

England Women vs Bangladesh Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Basin Reserve is a bowling-friendly track. The bowlers will get some early movement with the new ball and the batters will have to be patient while playing their strokes. Once set, the batters can hit through the line.

England Women vs Bangladesh Women Weather Forecast

Not the ideal conditions for a game of cricket. The temperature in Wellington is expected to hover between 13 and 16 degrees Celsius. We might witness rain-interruptions during the course of the match.

England Women vs Bangladesh Women Probable XIs

England Women

Katherine Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone picked up three wickets apiece as they knocked over Pakistan Women on 105. Danielle Wyatt (76*) and Heather Knight (24*) put on a solid second wicket stand as they chased down the total in the 20th over.

Probable XI

Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole

Bangladesh Women

Lata Mondal top-scored with 33 as Bangladesh Women posted 135 on the board in 43 overs. Salma Khatun bowled brilliantly and picked up three wickets but they failed to create further inroads as the Australian Women won the game by five wickets.

Probable XI

Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam

England Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Prediction

It’s a do-or-die game for England Women and a win will see them qualify for the knockout stages of the competition. Bangladesh Women have already been knocked out of the World Cup and will be looking to finish the competition on a high.

England look strong on paper and expect them to beat Bangladesh on Sunday.

Prediction: England Women to win this encounter.

England Women vs Bangladesh Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table at Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

LIVE POLL Q. Kate Cross to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far