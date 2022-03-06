ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 5: New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

New Zealand Women will square off against Bangladesh Women in the fifth match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. The University Oval in Dunedin will host this contest.

New Zealand have got off to a losing start. They lost their opening game of the competition against West Indies. In a nail-biting contest, the White Ferns failed to finish on the winning side.

Bowling first, New Zealand struggled as West Indies scored 259-9, with Lea Tahuhu picking up three wickets. In response, Sophie Devine (108) smashed a brilliant ton, while Katey Martin (44 off 47 balls) chipped in as well, but failed to take their side across the line. They will hope for a better performance against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, lost to South Africa in their first game of the tournament. Fariha Trisna finished with three wickets as South Africa were bowled out for 207. Sharmin Akhter top-scored with 34, but lack of significant partnerships resulted in Bangladesh getting knocked over for 175.

Match Details

Match: New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women, Match 5, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022.

Date and Time: March 7, 2022, Monday; 03:30 AM IST.

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the University Oval is a bit on the slower side, so batters will have to be patient while playing their strokes. The surface could assist spinners from both sides, as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface as the game progresses.

Weather Forecast

Rain is predicted on matchday, so there might be rain-interruptions during the match. Nevertheless, a full game should ensue.

Probable XIs

New Zealand Women

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Fran Jonas.

Bangladesh Women

Shamima Sultana (wk), Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Murshida Khatun, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Fariha Trisna, Jahanara Alam.

Match Prediction

Both New Zealand and Bangladesh are coming off losses in their previous outings. So both teams could come out all guns blazing on Monday to register their first win of the competition.

New Zealand have a better balance than their opposition, so expect them to come out on top on Monday.

Prediction: New Zealand Women to win.

Live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar.

