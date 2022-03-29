ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Semi-Final 1: Australia Women vs West Indies Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

We are down to the knockout stages of the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup. The first semi-final sees Australia Women lock horns against West Indies Women at Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Australia Women have been on a roll in the competition so far. They were the first side to book a place in the semi-finals and are the only unbeaten side in the competition, having won all seven of their games. They beat Bangladesh Women in their last league game.

After electing to bowl first in a 43-overs per side contest, the bowlers did brilliantly to restrict Bangladesh Women to 135. They had a shaky start to the chase, losing four quick wickets but a masterclass from Beth Mooney helped them chase down the total in the 33rd over. The Southern Stars will be hoping to keep performing in the same way and reach the final of the showpiece event.

West Indies Women, on the other hand, had to wait for the result of the last league match to see whether they qualified for the semi-finals. Having won three of their seven games with seven points under their belt, their place in the knockout stages was confirmed after the Proteas Women beat the Indian Women. The Caribbean side’s last league game against South Africa Women was washed out due to rain.

It was a rain-curtailed fixture of 20-overs per side. Stafanie Taylor won the toss and put South Africa Women in to bat. The bowlers bowled brilliantly as they reduced South Africa Women to 22/4 in 5.3 overs. The Proteas were 61/4 by 10.5 overs when rain arrived, washing out the entire game. They will look to be at their absolute best against the high-flying Aussies.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Match Details:

Match: Australia Women vs West Indies Women, Semi-Final 1, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Date and Time: March 30th 2022, Wednesday, 03:30 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Basin Reserve is a balanced track. The bowlers will get some early movement with the new ball and the batters will have to be patient early in their innings. Once set, the batters can play their strokes freely. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Weather Forecast

Not the ideal conditions for a game of cricket. The temperature in Wellington is expected to hover between 14 and 18 degrees Celsius. We might witness rain-interruptions during the course of the match.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Probable XIs

Australia Women

Ashleigh Gardner and Jess Jonassen picked up two wickets each as they restricted Bangladesh to 135. Beth Mooney remained unbeaten on 66 to guide her side across the line to win the game by five wickets.

Probable XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

West Indies Women

Chinelle Henry bowled brilliantly with the new ball and picked up three wickets as they reduced South Africa Women to 61/4. Rain arrived and washed out the entire game but they qualified to the semi-finals, thanks to Proteas Women’s win over the Indian Women.

Probable XI

Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Kycia Knight, Afy Fletcher, Chinelle Henry, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Match Prediction

The Australian side look unstoppable at the moment and it will require a combined effort from the West Indies Women to halt their progress. The West Indies Women need to fire in unison to challenge the Southern Stars in the first semi-final of the ICC Women’s World Cup.

Australia have a good balance to their side and expect them to beat West Indies on Wednesday.

Prediction: Australia Women to win this encounter.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

