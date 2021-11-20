ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021 Match 1, Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The 2021 Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier kicks off on November 21. The tournament will be the final part of the qualification process for the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2022 in New Zealand. A total of nine teams will participate in the competition with top three teams qualifying for the showpiece event next year.

The Qualifier will be held in Zimbabwe. The first match of the Qualifier sees Bangladesh Women lock horns with Pakistan Women at Old Hararians in Harare, Zimbabwe. It promises to be a cracker of a contest as both sides have won their warm-up matches comprehensively.

Bangladesh Women faced Netherlands Women in their warm-up fixture. Batting first, Bangladesh Women posted 265 on the board, losing seven wickets. The bowlers then stepped up as they knocked over Netherlands Women on 135, winning the game by 130 runs. They will be eager to keep performing in similar fashion in the Qualifiers.

Pakistan Women, on the other hand, faced Ireland Women in their warm-up match. It was a good all-round performance from them as they won the game comprehensively. After being asked to bowl first, Pakistan restricted Ireland Women to 192 before chasing down the total in the 42nd over with seven wickets in hand.

They will be brimming with confidence and will look to carry the winning momentum forward.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women, Match 1, ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021

Date and Time: November 21st 2021, Sunday, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Old Hararians, Harare, Zimbabwe

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Old Hararians ground is a balanced track. The batters can hit their strokes freely once set. The spinners will play a major role as the surface tends to get slower as the game progresses.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Harare is expected to range between 17 and 24 degrees Celsius. There is a chance of rain predicted throughout the day and we might witness rain interruptions during the course of the match.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Probable XIs

Bangladesh Women

Nigar Sultana scored 89 and contributions from other batters helped them post 265 on the board in their warm-up match against the Netherlands Women. Jahanara Alam picked up three wickets and was supported by Nahida Akter and Fahima Khatun, who picked up two wickets each to defend the total successfully.

Probable XI

Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Lata Mondal

Pakistan Women

Omaima Sohail had two scalps and the other bowlers chipped in with wickets as well as they restricted Ireland Women to 192. Muneeba Ali scored 68 at the top of the order and Omaima Sohail (42*) and Nida Dar (36*) ensured they chase down the total with seven wickets in hand.

Probable XI

Muneeba Ali, Ayesha Zafar, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Javeria Khan (c), Sidra Nawaz (wk), Anam Amin, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Match Prediction

Both sides have won their respective warm-up fixtures and will be high in confidence. Both are evenly matched and will be looking to kick off the Qualifier with a win.

Pakistan look a well-balanced unit and are expected to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Pakistan Women to win this encounter.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Jahanara Alam to pick up three or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far