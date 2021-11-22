ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021 Match 6, Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Pakistan Women square off against Thailand Women in the sixth match of the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021. Takashinga Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe will host this encounter.

Pakistan Women suffered a loss against Bangladesh Women in their opening game of the competition. It was a close-fought contest and the Pakistan Women failed to hold their nerves in the end, finishing on the wrong side.

The batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they managed to score only 201 in their 50 overs. The bowlers tried hard but failed to defend the total as Bangladesh Women chased down the total with two balls to spare.

Pakistan Women will be eager to turn the tables around and register their first win of the competition.

Thailand Women, on the other hand, got off to a winning start to the competition. They defeated Zimbabwe by eight runs and will be high in confidence.

Batting first, Thailand Women posted 247 on the board, losing six wickets. Zimbabwe Women got off to a good start by the Thai bowlers bounced back in the match and kept picking wickets at regular intervals as they defended the total successfully.

It was a good all-around performance from them and they will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women Match Details:

Match: Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women, Match 6, ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021

Date and Time: November 23, 2021, Tuesday, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe

Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Takashinga Sports Club ground is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the deck will assist spinners as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface.

Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Harare on Tuesday is expected to range between 17 and 25 degrees Celsius. There will be cloud cover throughout the day and let’s hope that the rain stays away on Tuesday.

Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women Probable XIs

Pakistan Women

Nidar Dar (87) and Aliya Riaz (61*) helped Pakistan put 201 on the board in their previous fixture. Nashra Sandhu and Omaima Sohail picked up two wickets each but failed to defend the total as Bangladesh Women chased down the total with two balls to spare.

Probable XI

Muneeba Ali (wk), Ayesha Zafar, Javeria Khan (c), Omaima Sohail, Iram Javed, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandu, Anam Amin

Thailand Women

Some very good contributions from the middle-order batters helped them put 247 on the board. Natthakan Chantam top-scored with 48. Suleeporn Laomi picked up two wickets and was well-supported by the other bowlers as they defended the total successfully.

Probable XI

Nattaya Boochatham (c), Natthakan Chantam, Sornnarin Tippoch, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Naruemol Chaiwai, Chanida Sutthiruang, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Suleeporn Laomi, Thipatcha Putthawong, Rosenan Kanoh, Wongpaka Liengprasert

Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women Match Prediction

Both sides have had contrasting starts to the qualifiers. Pakistan Women lost their opening game whereas the Thai Women won against Zimbabwe Women. It will be a cracking contest on Tuesday as both sides will come out all guns blazing.

Pakistan Women will come out hard against the Thai Women and expect them to get back to winning ways.

Prediction: Pakistan Women to win this encounter.

Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

