ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details

The 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier is set to commence on Wednesday, April 9, in Lahore. The 10-day tournament will be competed between six teams, including the host, Pakistan. While the top six teams on the 2022–2025 ICC Women's Championship points table advanced into the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup, the bottom four teams (seventh to 10th) in the championship will now have to fight their way in the qualifiers to secure their berths.

The teams are Bangladesh Women (seventh), West Indies Women (eighth), Pakistan Women (ninth), and Ireland Women (tenth). The remaining two teams set to compete in the upcoming qualifiers are Scotland Women and Thailand Women. Notably, both Scotland and Thailand Women's teams were selected for the qualifiers on the basis of the Women’s ODI team rankings as of late October 2024 last year.

Each of the six competing teams is scheduled to face each other once in a round-robin format. A total of 15 matches will be played in the tournament, all slated to be hosted in two different venues of Lahore, namely the Gaddafi Stadium and the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground. With no knockouts or final in place, the two teams finishing at the top of the points table will become the final two entrants in this year’s ICC Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2025 in India.

The ICC unveiled the entire schedule of the qualifiers earlier this year. Hosts Pakistan will go up against Ireland in the opening match on Wednesday, April 9, at the Gaddafi Stadium. The opening day will also witness Scotland taking on the West Indies at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground. Apart from April 9, double-headers are also allotted to other dates like April 11, April 13, April 15, April 17, and April 19.

Ahead of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup Qualifier 2025 in Pakistan, here is a look at the entire live streaming and live telecast details for the same.

ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2025 telecast channel list

The live telecast of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup Qualifier 2025 will be available on various networks, depending upon the region. Here is a look at the telecast channel list, as per the major countries:

India: Star Sports network

Pakistan: Ten Sports and PTV

Bangladesh: Toffee

Sri Lanka: TV1, ICC.tv

United Kingdom and Northern Ireland: Sky Sports

Australia: Prime Video

New Zealand: Sky TV

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

Caribbean: ESPN+ app

USA and Canada: Sling TV – Willow TV

MENA region: CricLife MAX evision

All Other Territories: ICC.tv app

ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2025: Live Streaming Details

The ICC Women’s ODI World Cup Qualifier 2025 will be available for live streaming in India on JioHotstar, the FanCode app, and the website.

