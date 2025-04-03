ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier warm-up matches: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier warm-up matches will serve as a precursor to an important event that will decide the fate of some international teams. Six teams — Pakistan, Thailand, Bangladesh, Scotland, Ireland, and the West Indies — will take part in the warm-up games, scheduled to be played from April 5-7.

Lahore City Cricket Association Ground (LCCA), Gaddafi Stadium, and Aitchison College Ground will serve as the venues for the games. LCCA will host international women's cricket for the first time when the tournament kicks off on April 9.

Every team is scheduled to play two games each, with a total of six encounters taking place on April 5 and 7. It will be crucial preparation for all the teams, as they will look to finish in the top two teams to punch a ticket to the Women's ODI World Cup, to be played later this year in India.

On that note, let's look at the schedule, live-streaming details, and squads of the warm-up games.

ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier warm-up matches: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Saturday, April 5

Match 1 - Bangladesh vs Scotland, LCCA, 10 AM

Match 2 - Pakistan vs Thailand, Gaddafi Stadium, 10 AM

Match 3 - Ireland vs West Indies, Aitchison College Ground, 10 AM

Monday, April 7

Match 4 - Bangladesh vs Ireland, LCCA, 10 AM

Match 5 - Pakistan vs West Indies, Gaddafi Stadium, 10 AM

Match 6 - Scotland vs Thailand, Aitchison College Ground, 10 AM

ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier warm-up matches: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

There has been no concrete information about the platform live-streaming the warm-up matches. It's safe to assume that the fans will not likely be able to catch the live action of the games.

ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier warm-up matches: Full squads

Bangladesh

Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Ishma Tanjim, Dilara Akter, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Jannatul Ferdus Sumona, Rabeya, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna, Farzana Haque, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Marufa Akter, Ritu Moni.

Ireland

Gaby Lewis (c), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Laura Delany, Sarah Forbes, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Kia McCartney, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast.

Pakistan

Fatima Sana (c), Najiha Alvi, Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Omaima Sohail, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sundhu, Muneeba Ali, Rameen Shamim, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Natalia Parvaiz, Sidra Nawaz

Scotland

Kathryn Bryce (c), Chloe Abel, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Sarah Bryce, Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Katherine Fraser, Ailsa Lister, Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Hannah Rainey, Nayma Sheikh, Rachel Slater, Pippa Sproul, Ellen Watson.

Thailand

Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Sunida Chaturongrattana, Nannapat Khoncharoenkai, Suleeporn Laomi, Suwanan Khiaoto, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Natthakan Chantham, Nannaphat Chaihan, Chanida Sutthiruang, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Nattaya Boochatham, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Phannita Maya, Rosenanee Kanoh, Thipatcha Putthawong.

West Indies

Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams.

