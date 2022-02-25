ICC Women's World Cup Warm Up Match 2022, Australia Women vs West Indies Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

The second warm-up match of ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 sees Australia Women take on West Indies Women at Lincoln Green in Lincoln, New Zealand.

Australia Women recently faced England in the 2022 Ashes series. It was a comprehensive performance from them as they stayed unbeaten throughout the Ashes to retain the urn. The Aussies finished the Ashes series by clean-sweeping the English side in the ODI series and will be brimming with confidence coming into the World Cup.

Meg Lanning will continue to lead the Australian side. They have plenty of experience on their side and are certainly a team to watch out for in the Women’s World Cup 2022. The Aussies will surely start as favorites and will be eager to begin their preparations on a positive note.

West Indies Women, meanwhile, have been struggling a bit in recent times. They lost 1-2 to South Africa Women in an ODI series in South Africa earlier this month. The Caribbeans did win the second game in a Super Over but failed to carry the winning momentum forward as they lost their next two games. They will be hoping to bounce back in the upcoming few weeks.

Stafanie Taylor has been handed the responsibility of leading the side. The likes of Deandra Dottin, Anisa Mohammed and Hayley Matthews will be looking to use their experience to contribute to the team’s success.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Match Details:

Match: Australia Women vs West Indies Women, Match 2, ICC Women’s World Cup Warm Up Matches 2022

Date and Time: February 27th 2022, Sunday, 01:30 AM IST

Venue: Lincoln Green, Lincoln

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Lincoln Green is good for batting. The batters can play their strokes freely as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers have to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Lincoln is expected to hover between eight and 14 degrees Celsius. Rain is predicted for Sunday.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Probable XIs

Australia Women

Squad

Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland, Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Darcie Brown, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt, Amanda Wellington

West Indies Women

Squad

Cherry Ann Fraser, Rashada Williams, Stafanie Taylor (c), Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Chinelle Henry, Anisa Mohammed, Shermaine Campbelle, Kycia Knight (wk), Chedean Nation, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman

(Note: All players from the squad can take part in the warm-up match)

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Match Prediction

Both Australia and West Indies have experienced players, who will be eager to use all their experience in the showpiece event, starting on March 4.

Australia have had good results coming into this tournament and are expected to continue their rich vein of form on Sunday.

Prediction: Australia Women to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

