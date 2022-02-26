ICC Women's World Cup Warm-Up Match 2022, Bangladesh Women vs England Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

Bangladesh Women will take on England Women in the fourth warm-up match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 in Lincoln Green.

Bangladesh recently took part in the Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Qualifier 2022. They fared well in the competition, winning three of their four games. They lost their last match against Sri Lanka, but won their first three games comprehensively. Bangladesh will hope to replicate that performance at the World Cup, starting on March 4.

Nigar Sultana has been handed the responsibility of leading the side. The likes of Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun and Jahanara Alam could play key roles too. They will look to adapt to the conditions quickly, and start their campaign on a positive note.

England, meanwhile, have been struggling recently. Against Australia in the 2022 Ashes, they failed to win a single game. They suffered a whitewash in the three-match ODI series too. England will look to turn their fortunes around in the upcoming global event.

Heather Knight will continue to lead England. They have decent experience in their ranks, and will look to lift the ODI World Cup for the second consecutive year.

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh Women vs England Women, Match 4, ICC Women’s World Cup Warm Up Matches 2022.

Date and Time: February 28, 2022, Monday; 01:30 AM IST.

Venue: Lincoln Green, Lincoln.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Lincoln Green is a balanced track. The new-ball bowlers could get some movement off the surface. So batters will have to be patient while playing their strokes.

Weather Forecast

The temperature on matchday is expected to hover between 10 and 18 degrees Celsius. It should stay humid throughout the day.

Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Rumana Ahmed, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Shamima Sultana, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Lata Mondal, Fariha Trisna, Suraiya Azmin, Shanjida Akter.

England

Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Ellen Jones, Emma Lamb, Lauren Winfield Hill, Freya Davies, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Natasha Farrant

Note: All the players from the squad can take part in the warm-up match.

Bangladesh Women vs England Women Match Prediction

Bangladesh fared well in the Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Qualifier 2022, whereas England struggled miserably in the Women's Ashes series against Australia. Nevertheless, England will look to get back to winning ways before the showpiece event.

England have a good balance to their side, so expect them to beat Bangladesh on Monday.

Prediction: England Women to win this game.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Heather Knight to score a fifty? Yes No 1 votes so far