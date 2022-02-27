ICC Women's World Cup Warm-Up Match 2022, West Indies Women vs India Women: Squads, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

West Indies Women will lock horns against India Women in the sixth warm-up match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. The Mainpower Oval in Rangiora will host this clash.

West Indies didn’t have the best of starts to their preparations ahead of the World Cup, as they lost to the Australia in their first warm-up fixture. Bowling first, the West Indies restricted Australia to 257-7 in 50 overs.

Stafanie Taylor picked up three wickets and Hayley Matthews and Anisa Mohammed also chipped in with two wickets apiece. However, they managed only 169 in response, with Taylor top-scoring with 66.

India, meanwhile, beat South Africa in their first warm-up game. After being asked to bat first, India made 244, thanks to a brilliant 103 from Harmanpreet Kaur and Yastika Bhatia's 53. They then restricted South Africa to 242, with Rajeshwari Gayakwad picking up four wickets.

Match Details

Match: West Indies Women vs India Women, Match 6, ICC Women’s World Cup Warm-up Matches 2022.

Date and Time: March 1, 2022, Tuesday; 01:30 AM IST.

Venue: Mainpower Oval, Rangiora.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Mainpower Oval is good for batting. Batters can hit through the line from the start, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Weather Forecast

The temperature on matchday is expected to range between 12 and 19 degrees Celsius. There could be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Squads

West Indies Women

Shemaine Campbelle, Deandra Dottin, Anisa Mohammed, Stafanie Taylor (c), Kycia Knight (wk), Shakera Selman, Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Rashada Williams, Aaliyah Alleyne, Cherry Ann Fraser.

India Women

Taniya Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana

Note: All players from the squad can take part in warm-up matches.

West Indies Women vs India Women Match Prediction

West Indies have lost their first warm-up game against Australia, whereas India held their nerves against South Africa to win a thriller. Expect a cracking game on Tuesday when these two sides meet.

India look a more settled unit than the opposition, so expect them to come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: India Women to win.

