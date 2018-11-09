×
ICC Women's World T20: When and where to watch, live streaming details

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
News
09 Nov 2018, 22:24 IST

Harmanpreet Kaur is India's captain for the 2018 World T20
Harmanpreet Kaur is India's captain for the 2018 World T20

Star Sports, who is official broadcaster for the International Cricket Council (ICC), has decided to telecast all ICC Women's World T20 matches on its network. This is the first instance since the inception of the women's tournament that all matches will be broadcast live.

The broadcaster previously limited their telecast strategy only for high-profile group games and knockout matches for the Women's World T20. However, as per an ICC release, the broadcaster has dedicated two channels for covering the landmark tournament for Indian viewers.

The 2018 edition is the first ever standalone Women's World T20 event. The tournament is scheduled to be held between 9 to 24 November 2018 in three scenic islands in the Caribbean - Guyana, Antigua and St Lucia.

The ten participating teams are Australia, England, New Zealand, India, Bangladesh, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, West Indies and Ireland. The matches will be played at the Guyana International Stadium in Providence, Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet and Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North South Antigua.


ICC Women's World T20 Schedule
ICC Women's World T20 Schedule

India Women begin their World T20 campaign against New Zealand on November 9 and will then play against arch-rivals Pakistan on November 11. After those matches, they are scheduled to face Ireland and Australia on 15 and 17 November respectively.

The official and exclusive broadcaster for the ten-nation Women's World T20 in the West Indies are Star Sports. All groups matches as well as the semifinals and final will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. They will also live stream all games on their online platform Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Star Sports will share their live feed with 12 other licensees around the world. These broadcasters will telecast the tournament across the globe - OSN (Middle East & North Africa), Fox Sports (Australia), Willow TV (USA), Sky TV (New Zealand), SuperSport (South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa), Ten Sports (Pakistan), ESPN (Caribbean), Gazi TV (Bangladesh), SLRC (Sri Lanka), Sky Sports (United Kingdom & Republic of Ireland), Fox Networks Group (South East Asia) and Digicel (Pacific Islands). All matches will be streamed live on ESPN Play in the Caribbean.

In order to facilitate cricket's presence in new regions, the broadcaster has been guided to televise the semi-finals and final in China on Star Sports China.

Live Cricket Scores
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
| Sat, 03 Nov
PKW 162/5 (20.0 ov)
TBA 72/9 (15.1 ov)
Pakistan Women win by 90 runs
PKW VS TBA live score
| Sun, 04 Nov
ENG-W
AUW
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
ENG-W VS AUW live score
| Sun, 04 Nov
IRW 83/7 (20.0 ov)
BAW 86/4 (14.4 ov)
Bangladesh Women win by 6 wickets
IRW VS BAW live score
| Sun, 04 Nov
WIW 115/8 (20.0 ov)
IND-W 77/5 (11.3 ov)
India Women win by 5 wickets (DLS Method)
WIW VS IND-W live score
| Mon, 05 Nov
SLW 98/10 (20.0 ov)
NZW 99/4 (18.0 ov)
New Zealand Women win by 6 wickets
SLW VS NZW live score
| Tue, 06 Nov
AUW 130/4 (20.0 ov)
TBA 84/9 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women win by 46 runs
AUW VS TBA live score
| Wed, 07 Nov
PKW 106/7 (20.0 ov)
BAW 98/9 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan Women win by 8 runs
PKW VS BAW live score
| Wed, 07 Nov
IND-W 144/6 (20.0 ov)
ENG-W 133/8 (20.0 ov)
India Women win by 11 runs
IND-W VS ENG-W live score
| Wed, 07 Nov
SLW 85/10 (18.2 ov)
IRW 86/2 (13.2 ov)
Ireland Women win by 8 wickets
SLW VS IRW live score
| Yesterday
NZW 122/9 (20.0 ov)
WIW 123/3 (18.1 ov)
West Indies Women win by 7 wickets
NZW VS WIW live score
Match 1
IND-W 194/5 (20.0 ov)
NZW 98/4 (13.2 ov)
LIVE
New Zealand Women need 97 runs to win from 6.4 overs
IND-W VS NZW live score
Match 2 | Today, 08:00 PM
Australia Women
Pakistan Women
AUW VS PKW preview
Match 3 | Tomorrow, 12:00 AM
West Indies Women
Bangladesh Women
WIW VS BAW preview
Match 4 | Tomorrow, 08:00 PM
England Women
Sri Lanka Women
ENG-W VS SLW preview
Match 5 | Sun, 11 Nov, 03:00 PM
India Women
Pakistan Women
IND-W VS PKW preview
Match 6 | Sun, 11 Nov, 08:00 PM
Australia Women
Ireland Women
AUW VS IRW preview
Match 7 | Mon, 12 Nov, 08:00 PM
England Women
Bangladesh Women
ENG-W VS BAW preview
Match 8 | Tue, 13 Nov, 12:00 AM
Sri Lanka Women
South Africa Women
SLW VS TBA preview
Match 9 | Tue, 13 Nov, 08:00 PM
Pakistan Women
Ireland Women
PKW VS IRW preview
Match 10 | Wed, 14 Nov, 12:00 AM
Australia Women
New Zealand Women
AUW VS NZW preview
Match 11 | Wed, 14 Nov, 08:00 PM
Sri Lanka Women
Bangladesh Women
SLW VS BAW preview
Match 12 | Thu, 15 Nov, 12:00 AM
West Indies Women
South Africa Women
WIW VS TBA preview
Match 13 | Thu, 15 Nov, 03:00 PM
India Women
Ireland Women
IND-W VS IRW preview
Match 14 | Thu, 15 Nov, 08:00 PM
New Zealand Women
Pakistan Women
NZW VS PKW preview
Match 15 | Fri, 16 Nov, 08:00 PM
England Women
South Africa Women
ENG-W VS TBA preview
Match 16 | Sat, 17 Nov, 12:00 AM
West Indies Women
Sri Lanka Women
WIW VS SLW preview
Match 17 | Sat, 17 Nov, 03:00 PM
India Women
Australia Women
IND-W VS AUW preview
Match 18 | Sat, 17 Nov, 08:00 PM
New Zealand Women
Ireland Women
NZW VS IRW preview
Match 19 | Sun, 18 Nov, 08:00 PM
West Indies Women
England Women
WIW VS ENG-W preview
Match 20 | Mon, 19 Nov, 12:00 AM
South Africa Women
Bangladesh Women
TBA VS BAW preview
Semi Final 1 | Thu, 22 Nov, 08:00 PM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Fri, 23 Nov, 12:00 AM
A2
B1
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 25 Nov, 12:00 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018 Warm-up Matches
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
