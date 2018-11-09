ICC Women's World T20: When and where to watch, live streaming details

Harmanpreet Kaur is India's captain for the 2018 World T20

Star Sports, who is official broadcaster for the International Cricket Council (ICC), has decided to telecast all ICC Women's World T20 matches on its network. This is the first instance since the inception of the women's tournament that all matches will be broadcast live.

The broadcaster previously limited their telecast strategy only for high-profile group games and knockout matches for the Women's World T20. However, as per an ICC release, the broadcaster has dedicated two channels for covering the landmark tournament for Indian viewers.

The 2018 edition is the first ever standalone Women's World T20 event. The tournament is scheduled to be held between 9 to 24 November 2018 in three scenic islands in the Caribbean - Guyana, Antigua and St Lucia.

The ten participating teams are Australia, England, New Zealand, India, Bangladesh, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, West Indies and Ireland. The matches will be played at the Guyana International Stadium in Providence, Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet and Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North South Antigua.

ICC Women's World T20 Schedule

India Women begin their World T20 campaign against New Zealand on November 9 and will then play against arch-rivals Pakistan on November 11. After those matches, they are scheduled to face Ireland and Australia on 15 and 17 November respectively.

The official and exclusive broadcaster for the ten-nation Women's World T20 in the West Indies are Star Sports. All groups matches as well as the semifinals and final will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. They will also live stream all games on their online platform Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Star Sports will share their live feed with 12 other licensees around the world. These broadcasters will telecast the tournament across the globe - OSN (Middle East & North Africa), Fox Sports (Australia), Willow TV (USA), Sky TV (New Zealand), SuperSport (South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa), Ten Sports (Pakistan), ESPN (Caribbean), Gazi TV (Bangladesh), SLRC (Sri Lanka), Sky Sports (United Kingdom & Republic of Ireland), Fox Networks Group (South East Asia) and Digicel (Pacific Islands). All matches will be streamed live on ESPN Play in the Caribbean.

In order to facilitate cricket's presence in new regions, the broadcaster has been guided to televise the semi-finals and final in China on Star Sports China.