ICC Women’s World T20 2018: West Indies top Group A, South Africa earn consolation win 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
110   //    19 Nov 2018, 10:32 IST

Dottin's all-round performance helped West Indies beat England
Dottin's all-round performance helped West Indies beat England

In the final league matches, West Indies defeated England in a low scoring thriller to top Group A while South Africa ended the ICC Women’s World T20 tournament with a win over Bangladesh. Both the matches were played in St. Lucia.

West Indies top Group A with win over England

West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor won the toss and decided to field first. It was a poor start by the England women’s team losing an early wicket of Wyatt who scored just 1. Beaumont scored 23 off 28 balls. At the end of 6 overs, England scored 32 for 2. The West Indies bowlers kept picking wickets at regular intervals and reduced England to 50 for 6.

Dunkley Brown and Shrubsole played some positive cricket adding 58 runs for the 7th wicket. Dunkley Brown made 35 while Shrubsole contributed 29 runs. England posted 115 for 8 in 20 overs.

Chasing the target of 116 runs to win, West Indies were reduced 3 for 2. Dottin and Campbelle steadied the hosts' innings with good stroke play. At the end of 6 overs, West Indies scored 27 for 2. Both batters continued to take singles and hit bad balls away for boundaries. Dottin and Campbelle added 68 runs for the 3rd wicket. England bowlers made life tough for West Indies batters. Knight made the winning runs to help West Indies win the match by 4 wickets.

Final result

West Indies - 117 for 6 in 19.3 overs (Dottin 46, Campbell 45, Shrubsole 3/10), beat England - 115 for 8 in 20 overs (Dunkley Brown 35, Shrubsole 29, Beaumont 23, Selman 2/15, Dottin 2/21) by 4 wickets.

South Africa ends the tournament with a win

South Africa ended the tournament with a win over Bangladesh played at St. Lucia. Bangladesh captain Salma Khatun decided to field after winning the toss. It was a tough wicket to bat on. Lee and captain Niekerk gave the team a solid start adding 25 runs for the first wicket in 3.2 overs. At the end of 6 overs, South Africa scored 48 for 1.

The Bangladesh spinners kept picking wickets and did not allow South Africa to score runs easily. South Africa posted 109 for 9 in 20 overs. For Bangladesh, Salma Khatun took 3 for 20 while Kubra took 2 for 18.

Chasing 110 runs to win, Bangladesh never looked in the hunt. In the first 6 overs, Bangladesh just scored 13 runs for the loss of 1 wicket. Rumana Ahmed was top scorer for Bangladesh with 34 not out. South Africa won the match by 30 runs.

Final result

South Africa - 109 for 9 in 20 overs (M Kapp 25, L Lee 21, Khatun 3/20, Kubra 2/18), beat Bangladesh - 79 for 5 in 20 overs (Rumana Ahmed 34*, Daniels 1/6, Klaas 1/13) by 30 runs.

The semi-finalists line up as follows:

First semi-finals: West Indies vs. Australia - 23rd November (Antigua)

Second semi-finals: India vs. England - 23rd November (Antigua)

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Big fan of cricket. Love to know and see every possible match. Love badminton, Hockey
