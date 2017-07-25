ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: 5 emerging players from the tournament

Here are five women cricketers who are all set to make it big in international cricket

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury 25 Jul 2017

Beth Mooney has been impressive for Australia

The 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup came to a close with England emerging as the winners. They defeated India in a cliffhanger of a contest and lifted the World Cup for the fourth occasion. India were on the brink of victory after which things fell apart for the Women in Blue.

The tournament garnered the highest viewership among all Women’s Cricket World Cups and turned out to be a grand success. In the field of play, while the veterans lived up to their expectations, some of the cricketers made a name for themselves with consistent performances.

In our article, we take a look at five emerging cricketers from the tournament.

#5 Beth Mooney- Australia (23 years)

Beth Mooney has been pretty consistent for Australia at the top of the order. At the age of 23, with some resolute batting, she has impressed one and all.

Australia played exceptionally well during the group stages and Mooney played her part by taking Australia off to decent starts on many occasions. An average of 29 in eight games might not look impressive, but with 232 runs, she shielded Australia from losing early wickets.

With scores of 70, 32, 31, 45 and 53 in the World Cup, she handled the new ball to good effect. Mooney is still new to international cricket, but she displayed enough potential to make it count as her career progresses.

