ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: England vs West Indies, 5 Talking Points

England earned a comfortable 92-run victory over West Indies.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jul 2017, 22:41 IST

England continued their winning run

It was a contest between two sides in contrasting form. While England, after the initial stutter against India, were on a rampage, winning five games in a row, West Indies struggled to find their feet right through the tournament.

In a dead rubber at the County Ground in Bristol, West Indies and England locked horns. Under overcast skies, the Caribbean skipper Stafanie Taylor won the toss and elected to field first.

The decision paid dividends as they were able to restrict England to 220/7. However, the target turned out to be a far cry as West Indies huffed and puffed to 128/9 in 50 overs and handed England a victory by 92 runs.

On that note, take a look at five talking points from the game.

#5 All-round bowling performance from England

Defending a modest target, the English bowlers were right on the money and hardly allowed the Caribbean batswomen to get on top of them. England used seven bowlers and everyone contributed in some way or the other.

The spinners put a lid on the scoring and got rid of three Caribbean batswomen in the process. Right-arm off-break bowler Laura Marsh and left-arm orthodox bowler Alex Hartley gave absolutely nothing away.

The fast bowlers were equally accurate and provided appropriate support to the spinners. Natalie Sciver was the pick of the pace bowlers with a spell of 4-1-3-3. Moreover, every English bowler delivered at least one maiden over, a rarity in a generation of slam-bang cricket.