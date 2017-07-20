Who said What: World reacts as India defeat Australia to reach World Cup final

Harmanpreet scored 171 off 115 balls.

The Indian women's cricket team battled against the odds and came out victorious against the mighty Australians in the semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017.

Winning the toss and opting to bat first, the Women in Blue found themselves on the backfoot after losing two quick wickets in the first ten overs of the innings. However, Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur led the revival for the Indian side with a 66 run partnership amongst themselves.

Mithali lost her wicket at a vital stage in the 25th over of the match with 101 runs on the board. It was an uphill task from there but Harmanpreet Kaur was up to the task.

She played the innings of a lifetime as she decimated the opposition bowlers and smashed them all around the park.

One of the greatest ever innings in a world cup knockout encounter, Harmanpreet smashed her way to an unbeaten 171 off 115 deliveries with 20 fours and 5 sixes to her name.

With the match being reduced to 42 overs, Harmanpreet helped India reach a highly respectable total of 281 with the loss of four wickets.

During the 2nd innings, Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey got India off to the perfect start dismissing the openers and the dangerous Meg Lanning with only 21 runs on the board.

However, Ellyse Perry and Elyse Villani put on a vital 105 run partnership for the 4th wicket and got Australia back into the game. Rajeshwari Gayakwad got the all-important breakthrough in the 24th over of the innings dismissing the dangerous Villani.

The Indian bowlers ripped through the lower order and went on to win the match. With Australia nine wickets down with 169 runs on the board, it looked like India had the game in the bag.

However, Alex Blackwell played a blinder of an innings scoring 90 off just 55 balls. However, the Indians kept their nerve and went on to win the match in the penultimate over.

India will now take on England in the final of the World Cup at Lords.

Here is what Harmanpreet had to say about her innings:

"I didn't get to chance in the whole tournament, but today when I got my chance. I utilised my chance and thanks to God. Mithali and Veda also scored really well. I was watching the ball and hitting it well. I found my areas and executed it to perfection. I was hitting the ball and told Deepthi to give the strike. She pretty much did it. They are a good side, still we need to focus well on our bowling. If we can bowl well in our powerplay we can fancy our chances. It wasda heat of the moment thing (speaking about the nearly-chaotic run when she completed her 100). We were going well. I didn't want to lose the wicket and I didn't want her to lose her wicket as well. I got angry and then I apologised to her. It's all fine now."

Mithali Raj on India reaching the final:

Harman's innings was exceptional. To come back in the semi-finals and play an innings like this was brilliant. Jhulan too was superb and has hit it at the right time. We have players now who are of international standards. We have a new Woman of the Match which is wonderful. Smriti scored a century in the early stages, Poonam got one after that and Harman today. All of us are very excited to be in the finals at Lord's. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity. (On her mid-innings dug out dance) Veda and me coreographed a song and I just reminded Veda about that when it was played out. I did not know the cameras were on us.

Here is how the cricketing fraternity reacted to the match:

Congratulations @BCCIWomen . Really proud of what these wonderful girls have achieved for the country. Best wishes for the finals.#WWC17 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 20, 2017

Well played by India by knocking over our girls @SouthernStars. Our girls should be very proud of their efforts. Great Semi Final! #WWC17 — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) July 20, 2017

This is just the kind of breakthrough tournament that women's cricket in India needed. Must be a great feeling for @M_Raj03 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 20, 2017

A stellar batting display backed by fine bowling. What a way to storm into the finals! Proud of you all ? #INDvsAUS #WWC17 #GirlPower — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 20, 2017

Great victory by India. Congrats to them on getting to the final. ???. Australia fought to the end. Great day at derby. #WWC2017. pic.twitter.com/8jeVZvQ47u — ian bishop (@irbishi) July 20, 2017

Well done girls..U've all done Ind proud beating OZ convincingly-now final hurdle-put yur heads together & deliver..fr Ind expects w/glee!! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) July 20, 2017

Amazing team effort from India in the #WomensWorldCup2017 Semi-final!

Not long before we get the trophy now! #WWC17 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 20, 2017

Brilliant finish by the #WomenInBlue! The pic says it all! Here we come Lord's! My best wishes for the final against England #AUSvIND #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/WPNLsLFhuE — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 20, 2017

Here is how they reacted to Harmanpreet's innings:

IMO Australia's stubbornness not to play a 6th bowler (aley) could cost them a Lords final. #WWC17 — Charlotte Edwards (@Lottie2323) July 20, 2017

An Innings of a lifetime , Harmanpreet Kaur . What wonderful clean hitting. More than 60% of India's runs.

Fan ! Over to the Bowlers now. pic.twitter.com/xZlIB2SW4x — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 20, 2017

That's brutal power by @ImHarmanpreet! Hope it turns out to be a match winning knock ?. Some serious hitting there. #WWC17 @BCCIWomen — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 20, 2017

Take a bow @ImHarmanpreet , best innings I've ever seen!! #WWC17 — Charlotte Edwards (@Lottie2323) July 20, 2017

Absolutely Fantastic @ImHarmanpreet ... and against the AUSSIES ...... #WWC17 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 20, 2017