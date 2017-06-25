ICC Women's World Cup 2017, Pakistan vs South Africa: 5 Talking Points

A detailed look at all the talking points from a nail-biting World Cup game between South Africa and Pakistan ladies.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jun 2017, 23:33 IST

The Women's World Cup produced a classic encounter in Leicester as the Proteas ladies ran out close winners against the Pakistan ladies. South Africa managed a three-wicket win over their opponents as a middle order harakiri from both the sides made this game a low-scoring affair.

Pakistan could manage just 206 in their 50 overs. Nahida Khan scored a brilliant 79 as the Greens piled on their highest score in World Cup cricket. In reply, South Africa were cruising at one stage with the openers forming a 113 run stand. But wickets fell in quick succession as the Pakistani spinners brought them back into the game.

But a late surge from the African tailenders ensured the dark horses of this mega event start their journey on the front foot. On that note, let's delve into the five talking points from the Women's World Cup group game between Pakistan and South Africa:

#5 A thriller to set the ball rolling

The second day of the biggest event in women's cricket produced a clash worthy of being a showstopper. A delight for the neutrals but a total nerve wreck for both the teams! South Africa were absolutely cruising till a break in their opening partnership handed Pakistan a backdoor entry into the game.

Pakistan then bowled with discipline and fielded well to keep the run rate under check. The Proteas were staring down a shocking defeat but a 16 run 49th over helped them register a famous win.

It was a brilliant battle between bat and ball with some batters producing fine knocks while from the other end, bowlers kept it tight. This game has set the bar high for the forthcoming matches and if the other games match up to the level attained by this game, there is no doubt about this tournament being a rousing success.