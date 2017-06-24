ICC Women's World Cup 2017, India vs England: 5 Talking Points

There were quite a few highlights and talking points in the match, and here are five of the most important of them.

@Th_King_slayer by Sankalp Srivastava Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jun 2017, 18:41 IST

India started their campaign on a high

India started their World Cup campaign on a high as they defeated hosts and pre-tournament favourites England in the opening encounter of the tournament. Riding on half centuries from the top three of Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj, India posted a healthy total of 281 on the board.

#1 Smriti Mandhana's exhibition of backfoot-strokes

If India are to realise their dream of winning their first ever World Cup, Mandhana needs to continue firing

Mandhana made the English bowlers pay for their shortish lengths in the powerplay. She rocked onto her back-foot and pierced the field at will with only two fielders outside the 30-yard circle. The left-hander launched an attack so brutal that skipper Heather Knight was forced to remove her best pace bowling option Katherine Brunt after just couple of overs.

The opener started brightly and pounced on any width to cut through the point region or drive through covers. Along with it, any short ball into the body was lofted over mid-wicket for a six or a four, all on the backfoot.

Though the 20-year-old slowed down halfway through her innings, she managed to score her 90 runs at a healthy strike-rate of 125. If India are to realise their dream of winning their first ever World Cup, Mandhana needs to continue firing.