ICC Women's World Cup 2017 Schedule: Full time table with venue details, PDF download

Here is the complete schedule of ICC Women's World Cup 2017.

by Shruti Singh Sadbhav @SadbhavSays
News 19 Jun 2017, 20:00 IST
Australia Women's Crciket Team
The Australian team will enter the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as the defending champions

The ICC Women's World Cup is all set to begin from 24th June in England. The top eight teams will play 28 matches in the group stage to reserve their spots in the semi-finals. These matches will take place at four different venues in England across 22 days. The finals will be held at Lord's on 23rd July. The four sides finishing on the top of the table at the end of the league matches will continue to the semi-finals.

The Australian team will enter the World Cup as the defending champions.

The first match of the Women's World Cup will be held between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Bristol on 24th June. India will begin their crusade in the tournament against England at County Ground, Derby on the same day.

As these teams set out to begin their campaign, here is the complete schedule for the tournament.

Schedule for ICC Women's World Cup 2017
DateISTDetailsVenue
Jun 243:00 PMNew Zealand Vs Sri LankaCounty Ground, Bristol
 3:00 PMIndia Vs EnglandCounty Ground, Derby
Jun 25 3:00 PMSouth Africa Vs PakistanGrace Road, Leicester
Jun 26 3:00 PMAustralia Vs West IndiesThe Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Jun 273:00 PMEngland Vs PakistanGrace Road, Leicester

Jun

28 

3:00 PMSouth Africa Vs New ZealandCounty Ground, Derby
Jun 293:00 PMIndia Vs West IndiesThe Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
 3:00 PMSri Lanka Vs AustraliaCounty Ground, Bristol

Jul

02

3:00 PMEngland Vs Sri LankaThe Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
 3:00 PMAustralia Vs New Zealand County Ground, Bristol
 3:00 PMIndia Vs Pakistan County Ground, Derby
 3:00 PMSouth Africa Vs West IndiesGrace Road, Leicester
Jul 053:00 PMEngland Vs South AfricaCounty Ground, Bristol
 3:00 PMIndia Vs Sri lankaCounty Ground, Derby
 3:00 PMPakistan Vs AustraliaGrace Road, Leicester
Jul 063:00 PMNew Zealand Vs West IndiesThe Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Jul 083:00 PMNew Zealand Vs PakistanThe Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
 3:00 PMSouth Africa Vs Indian WomenGrace Road, Leicester
Jul 093:00 PMSouth Africa Vs AustraliaThe Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
 3:00 PMEngland Vs West IndiesCounty Ground, Bristol
Jul 113:00 PMWest Indies Vs PakistanGrace Road, Leicester
Jul 123:00 PMSri Lanka Vs South AfricaThe Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
 3:00 PMAustralia Vs IndiaCounty Ground, Bristol
 3:00 PMEngland Vs New ZealandCounty Ground, Derby
Jul 15 3:00 PMSouth Africa vs AustraliaThe Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
 3:00 PMEngland Vs West Indies County Ground, Bristol
 3:00 PMIndia Vs New ZealandCounty Ground, Derby
 3:00 PMPakistan Vs Sri LankaGrace Road, Leicester
Jul 183:00 PMSemi Final – 1County Ground, Bristol
Jul 203:00 PMSemi Final – 2County Ground, Derby
Jul 233:00 PMFinalLord's, London


