ICC Women's World Cup 2017 Schedule: Full time table with venue details, PDF download

Here is the complete schedule of ICC Women's World Cup 2017.

The Australian team will enter the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as the defending champions

The ICC Women's World Cup is all set to begin from 24th June in England. The top eight teams will play 28 matches in the group stage to reserve their spots in the semi-finals. These matches will take place at four different venues in England across 22 days. The finals will be held at Lord's on 23rd July. The four sides finishing on the top of the table at the end of the league matches will continue to the semi-finals.

The first match of the Women's World Cup will be held between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Bristol on 24th June. India will begin their crusade in the tournament against England at County Ground, Derby on the same day.

As these teams set out to begin their campaign, here is the complete schedule for the tournament.

Download the full schedule here