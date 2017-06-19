ICC Women's World Cup 2017 Schedule: Full time table with venue details, PDF download
Here is the complete schedule of ICC Women's World Cup 2017.
The ICC Women's World Cup is all set to begin from 24th June in England. The top eight teams will play 28 matches in the group stage to reserve their spots in the semi-finals. These matches will take place at four different venues in England across 22 days. The finals will be held at Lord's on 23rd July. The four sides finishing on the top of the table at the end of the league matches will continue to the semi-finals.
The Australian team will enter the World Cup as the defending champions.
The first match of the Women's World Cup will be held between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Bristol on 24th June. India will begin their crusade in the tournament against England at County Ground, Derby on the same day.
As these teams set out to begin their campaign, here is the complete schedule for the tournament.
Download the full schedule here
|Date
|IST
|Details
|Venue
|Jun 24
|3:00 PM
|New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka
|County Ground, Bristol
|3:00 PM
|India Vs England
|County Ground, Derby
|Jun 25
|3:00 PM
|South Africa Vs Pakistan
|Grace Road, Leicester
|Jun 26
|3:00 PM
|Australia Vs West Indies
|The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
|Jun 27
|3:00 PM
|England Vs Pakistan
|Grace Road, Leicester
Jun
28
|3:00 PM
|South Africa Vs New Zealand
|County Ground, Derby
|Jun 29
|3:00 PM
|India Vs West Indies
|The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
|3:00 PM
|Sri Lanka Vs Australia
|County Ground, Bristol
Jul
02
|3:00 PM
|England Vs Sri Lanka
|The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
|3:00 PM
|Australia Vs New Zealand
|County Ground, Bristol
|3:00 PM
|India Vs Pakistan
|County Ground, Derby
|3:00 PM
|South Africa Vs West Indies
|Grace Road, Leicester
|Jul 05
|3:00 PM
|England Vs South Africa
|County Ground, Bristol
|3:00 PM
|India Vs Sri lanka
|County Ground, Derby
|3:00 PM
|Pakistan Vs Australia
|Grace Road, Leicester
|Jul 06
|3:00 PM
|New Zealand Vs West Indies
|The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
|Jul 08
|3:00 PM
|New Zealand Vs Pakistan
|The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
|3:00 PM
|South Africa Vs Indian Women
|Grace Road, Leicester
|Jul 09
|3:00 PM
|South Africa Vs Australia
|The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
|3:00 PM
|England Vs West Indies
|County Ground, Bristol
|Jul 11
|3:00 PM
|West Indies Vs Pakistan
|Grace Road, Leicester
|Jul 12
|3:00 PM
|Sri Lanka Vs South Africa
|The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
|3:00 PM
|Australia Vs India
|County Ground, Bristol
|3:00 PM
|England Vs New Zealand
|County Ground, Derby
|Jul 15
|3:00 PM
|South Africa vs Australia
|The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
|3:00 PM
|England Vs West Indies
|County Ground, Bristol
|3:00 PM
|India Vs New Zealand
|County Ground, Derby
|3:00 PM
|Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka
|Grace Road, Leicester
|Jul 18
|3:00 PM
|Semi Final – 1
|County Ground, Bristol
|Jul 20
|3:00 PM
|Semi Final – 2
|County Ground, Derby
|Jul 23
|3:00 PM
|Final
|Lord's, London