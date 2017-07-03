ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Sushma Verma says she was waiting for an opportunity to prove herself

India unearthed a reliable batswoman in Sushma Verma.

by Umaima Saeed News 03 Jul 2017, 14:27 IST

Mithali Raj and Sushma Verma after the game against Pakistan

What’s the story?

Lower middle order batswoman Sushma Verma got a chance to prove her batting skills in India’s game against bitter rivals Pakistan on Sunday in the ICC Women’s World Cup which the Women in Blue won by 95 runs. And the first choice wicketkeeper grabbed the opportunity with both hands as her timely cameo gave her side a decent total in excess of 150 to defend after they had suffered a collapse in the middle of their innings.

Given a surprise promotion ahead of Jhulan Goswami, the diminutive star made a 35-ball 33 to justify skipper Mithali Raj’s faith in her.

Speaking on her significant cameo, the 24-year-old said, "The team management has been working a lot on the lower-order batting. We have been getting equal attention as the top and middle order. I was waiting for this opportunity.

"I've understood I will have minimum balls to face, I need to make maximum impact. Today, there was such an opportunity. It's not that I'm confident only because of wicketkeeping. For me, the main concern and focus is to score as many runs as possible in as little balls as possible."

In case you didn’t know...

Although Verma’s work behind the stumps has been widely acknowledged, she has never really established herself as a batter. Since making her debut in 2014, she has got only minimal chances to prove her batting skills. Prior to Sunday, the Shimla-born girl had played 22 ODIs but batted only in eight. And from the 56 deliveries she had faced in those eight innings, she was able to muster only 13 runs.

The heart of the matter

Promoted to No, 7 ahead of Jhulan Goswami, who enjoys a reputation of hitting some big shots, Verma showed some much-needed composure to reach 33, and in the process helped the team to recover from 111/6 to 169/9. For the seventh wicket, she put up a 34-run stand with Goswami.

As for India’s spin department, which has been dangerously spinning webs around its opposition, Ekta Bisht’s 5-18 ripped through the Pakistan batting line-up.

What’s next?

The Indian women are currently placed at the top of the points table after winning all three games in the tournament. And they will now look to maintain their position and continue the dominance when they clash against Sri Lanka on July 5.

Author’s Take

To send in a relatively inexperienced Verma ahead of an established Goswami, at a stage when India were struggling, in a game as big as that, speaks volumes about Mithali Raj’s brilliant captaincy and trust in the ability of her troops. And with that move, India also unearthed a reliable batswoman who proved her mettle when given a chance.

