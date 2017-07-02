ICC Women's World Cup 2017, West Indies vs South Africa: 5 Talking Points

South Africa defeated West Indies by 10 wickets.

@Th_King_slayer by Sankalp Srivastava Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jul 2017, 17:21 IST

West Indies lost all their wickets after adding just 48 runs on the board

A match which saw just 190 balls being bowled, South Africa women team thrashed West Indian women by 10 wickets. Captain Dane van Niekerk won the toss and invited the Windies to bat first. What followed was a complete capitulation of the WI batting line-up as two of the Proteas bowlers shared four wickets each.

Five wickets in the first 10 overs and another five between 20th and 26th - West Indies lost all their wickets after adding just 48 runs on the board. South African openers, Laura Wolvaardt and Lizelle Lee, then made no fuss of the minuscule target, chasing it down in a little more than six overs.

Given the way in the which the T20 champions surrendered, the match had no dearth of talking points and here are five of the most important.

#1 Shabnim Ismail strikes big up top

Shabnim Ismail

One of the best fast bowlers’ around in the Women’s circuit, Ismail started up-front along with Kapp for the South Africans. Both the bowlers used the experience they have to perfect use and accounted for the top five WI wickets inside the first 10 overs.

Ismail was the first to open her account as he trapped Hayle Matthews leg before in the third over. She doubled it up by uprooting Stafanie Taylor’s off-stump in her next over, the best player of the lot. With two of the biggest names already back in the pavilion, Windies middle order failed to sustain the pressure and gave up.

Ismail’s dual strike gave her partner Kapp a perfect base to launch an onslaught from, and she did exactly that.