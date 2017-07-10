ICC Women's World Cup 2017, West Indies vs Sri Lanka: 5 Talking Points

West Indies eves defended a low total against Si Lankan eves and here are 5 talking points from the game.

@whynotkundu by Sagnik Kundu Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jul 2017, 13:46 IST

The West Indies women took on the Sri Lanka Women in a dead rubber fixture in the ICC Women’s World Cup yesterday. After winning the toss, Sri Lanka put the West Indies to bat first on a good batting wicket.

The Windies started off decently, with openers Hayley Matthews and Kycia Knight getting off to good starts. However, they failed to convert their start into big scores. Chedean Nation and Deandre Dottin also failed to score big and got out due to poor shot selection. Eventually, they managed a respectable total of 229.

It was always going to be an interesting chase with the ball still coming on nicely to the bat. And the Lankans were going about their task without any hassles until Anisa Mohammed picked up two wickets in two balls to change the complexion of the match. The Lankans never really recovered from that and were dismissed for 182.

Here are five talking points from the match:

#5 Lankan bowlers let down by the fielders

The Sri Lankan bowlers went about their job with absolutely no fuss. They bowled tight lines, dried up the runs and forced the Windies batswomen to take risks. Consequently, many chances were created. However, the bowlers were let down by poor fielding.

The Lankan fielders dropped and missed at least half a dozen chances through the innings. Catches were spilled, run-out chances were missed – it was a horror show. Had these chances been taken, the Windies would have been restricted to a lower total and the Lankans could have won the game.

Sri Lankan keeper Prasadani Weerakkody probably had her worst day on the field. First, Chedean Nation survived a close call when the Lankan keeper decided to throw the ball at the stumps instead of just taking off the bails. She then dropped a regulation catch off Nation and missed another stumping chance later in the game.