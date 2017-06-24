ICC Women's World Cup: Five players who might be featuring in their last World Cup

These players might not compete in the next World Cup.

The highest wicket taker in One Day Internationals

The 11th edition of the ICC Women’s World Cup is underway with tournament favourites England taking on India in the inaugural match of the competition at Derby.

The iconic tournament promises to provide a month’s worth of entertainment for millions of cricket fans as the top eight teams in the women's circuit, battle it out for the coveted trophy.

However, the emotions of a few players in this tournament will be running high as they might be featuring for one final time in this showpiece event.

Here is a list of five players who might be making their final appearance at the world event:

#5 Jhulan Goswami

The tall medium pacer from Bengal is one of the stalwarts of the Indian women’s team. Making her debut against England in the year 2002 at Chennai, Goswami made steady strides in her international career.

One of the fastest bowlers in the women’s circuit, she makes full use of her height to generate steep bounce off the surface and trouble the batters. The former captain of the Indian women’s team, Goswami is currently the highest wicket-taker in the history of ODIs with 185 wickets.

The 34-year-old is currently in the twilight of her career, and this World Cup will be her last chance to win the trophy that has eluded her for years.