ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Six survivors from the last World Cup

A look at the six Indian players who featured in the last edition of the World Cup at home.

by Shweta Haranhalli Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jun 2017, 10:48 IST

The Indian team will be gunning for their first ever World Cup title

With expectations from millions of cricket frenzy fans all around the world, the Indian women’s team embarked on their journey to attain the prestigious trophy in the eleventh edition of the ICC Women’s World Cup to be held in England.

The Indian team has been in terrific form in the lead up to the iconic tournament and will be looking to stamp their authority on the world stage with some dominant performances. With the tournament commencing today, it will bring back some painful memories to a few players in the squad who were also present in the last edition of the tournament at home.

Despite a formidable team, the pressure of playing at home in front of packed crowds got the better of the side as they faltered in the group stages of the competition.

However, a positive aspect for the squad is that the current team has plenty of fresh faces which will provide them with enthusiasm and spark on the field. While most of them will be playing their first major tournament, six players in the squad have the experience of playing in the last edition.

Here is the list of players who featured in the last edition of the tournament:

#6 Ekta Bisht

Ekta Bisht will be keen to improve on her performance in the eleventh edition of the tournament

The left arm spinner is the first cricketer from Almora, Uttarakhand to represent the country. Despite the conducive conditions for spinners, Bisht failed to have an impact and returned with a solitary wicket in the three matches she featured in the last edition.

The 31-year-old will be looking to erase the scars of the tournament and make amends with significant contributions in the bowling department and help the Indian team in achieving what they never have.