ICC Women's World Cup: Five reasons why India can lift the trophy

The five reasons that can help the Indian eves lift the World Cup.

by Shweta Haranhalli Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jun 2017, 23:37 IST

The Indian team has been in sublime form right through the season

The biggest event in women’s cricket is about to commence in a day’s time as tournament favourites and hosts, England, take on India in the inaugural match of the eleventh edition of the ICC Women’s World Cup at Derby.

The Indian team are currently enduring a dream run on the international circuit, and their dominant performances in the recent past make them one of the dark horses coming into this iconic tournament.

Take a look at the five reasons why the Indian eves can lift their first ever World Cup title.

#5 Ideal preparation for the mega event

The team ensured a place in the Women’s World Cup after winning the Qualifiers in February

After a dismal T-20 World Cup at home last year, the Indian team got back to winning ways with some consistent performances in the tournaments that followed. They whitewashed the West Indies at home in a three-match One-Day International series at Vijaywada.

The Indian team then had to compete in the ICC Women’s Qualifiers held in Sri Lanka earlier this year to ensure a place in the ICC Women’s World Cup. The girls not only performed consistently to seal their berth in the mega event but also produced one of the best run chases in the finals of the tournament.

Chasing 245 in the summit clash, the Indian team outclassed the Proteas by one wicket in a nail-biting finish at the P Sara Oval in Colombo with stand-in captain, Harmanpreet Kaur playing a marvellous innings under pressure to help the team lift the ICC Women’s Qualifiers Cup.

The next hurdle for the ladies before the World Cup was the Quadrangular series in South Africa. The team entered the tournament as firm favourites and clinched a comprehensive victory by eight wickets over the hosts in the final.