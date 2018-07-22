3 possible backup Indian wicketkeepers for World Cup 2019

Could Pant or Kartik make the Indian squad next year?

With less than a year left for the ICC World Cup 2019, the selectors along with BCCI are gearing up to make the best possible squad to make sure the Indian Team goes all the way to lift the coveted trophy for the third time. Indian fans around the world are eager to see how Kohli leads the side in England and Wales in his first World Cup as the captain.

The selectors need to resolve a plethora of problems the current team is facing at present. Who would be the sixth bowling option? Who would be the most suitable choice as the fourth number batsman?

With MS Dhoni nearing the back end of his career, the management needs to find an appropriate replacement for him. At 37, Dhoni is still going strong as a wicketkeeper and a strategist, but his batting skills have started deteriorating a little, and maybe the time has come to give a young wicketkeeping-batsman an opportunity at the big stage.

Here are three fitting players who can become the best option as the backup wicketkeeper and even an alternative to MS Dhoni at sporadic occasions.

Honourable Mentions: KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan

#3 Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson came to limelight with his stellar performances in the Indian Premier League for Rajasthan Royals in 2013. The 23-year old remains the youngest batsman to score 1000 runs in the IPL. Moreover, he is the youngest cricketer to captain a Ranji trophy side with Kerala.

Sanju broke into the national side in 2014 but remained as the backup keeper to MS Dhoni. Making his international T20 debut against Zimbabwe in July 2015, Samson is one of the most sought-after young batsmen in India today.

Australian Legend Shane Warne was all praise for Samson

He’s good against pace and spin in all conditions and I think he’s going to be the next superstar of Indian cricket. He’s the new rock star, Sanju Samson that’s for sure. He’s an outstanding player and he’s a quality international cricketer. India at the moment is blessed with some riches of talent, I think our man Sanju Samson is right up there with Pant. I think those two guys are probably the two best young Indian batsmen I’ve seen in a long, long time.

The on-off career of Sanju Samson took another beating when he failed to make it into the India-A squad for the England tour after a poor show in the yo-yo test. Highly regarded by Indian experts including Rahul Dravid, Samson still has time to work on his fitness to have another chance to represent the senior team for the world cup. The low yo-yo score can surely act as a motivation spree for him to break into the national side once again.

