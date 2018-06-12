ICC World Cup 2019: 3 Indians who could be playing their last World Cup

Here we take a look at the 3 Indians who could be playing their last World Cup.

sujith mohan ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jun 2018, 17:30 IST 10.05K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

ICC World Cup 2019 is less than a year away. The tournament is scheduled to happen in England and Wales next summer. 10 teams (India, Australia, England, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, West Indies, and Afghanistan) have qualified for the tournament and India are one of the favorites to win it.

India’s current One Day Internationals squad looks in a good shape at the moment. There is a great blend of youth and experience, and the squad is well balanced. Players like KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav are almost certain to make their World Cup debut next June.

On the other hand, quite a few Indian players are well into their 30s and playing in their third or fourth tournament. 2023 ICC World Cup is five years away and this could be the last tournament for some of the experienced Indian stars.

Without much ado, let’s take a look at the 3 Indian players who could be playing in their last World Cup.

#1 MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former Indian captain, will be playing in his fourth ODI World Cup. He made his World Cup debut in 2007 under the captaincy of Rahul Dravid and captained the team in the subsequent World Cups. He was one of the most successful ODI captains in the history of the game and led India to a World Cup triumph in 2011.

Though he retired from Tests and stepped down from captaincy in all formats of the game, the 36-year-old is almost certain to don the wicketkeeping gloves in England and Wales next summer. He is also in good batting form at the moment and scoring a lot of runs.

However, this could be the last World Cup for the legendary Indian cricketer. 2023 World Cup in India is too far the former Indian captain, who will be 37 in July. Expect young keepers like Rishabh Pant or Ishan Kishan to replace Dhoni in the near future.