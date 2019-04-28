×
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 key players for Australia 

Alby Issac
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
101   //    28 Apr 2019, 11:59 IST

Australia
Australia

The ICC World Cup 2019 is scheduled to begin in England & Wales from 30 May with hosts England preparing to lock horns with the Proteas. Starting off with a guaranteed thriller, the tournament is sure to have loads of moments for the fans to cherish about.

There has been clear domination of Australia when it comes to the World Cup history. They first won the championship in 1987, under the captaincy of Allan Border. From 1999 to 2007, Aussies won three consecutive World Cups, once under Steve Waugh and twice under Ricky Ponting. Rewriting history at ease, the side increased the tally to five by defeating New Zealand in the 2015 World Cup final on home soil.

However, Australia is unlikely to have the upper hand they have always enjoyed, this time around. A few in-form players, who haven't found a place in the traveling party.

But still, the Kangaroos are a force to reckon with, and they still have a set of players who can leave an impact in England.

Now, we take a look at 3 players who would be key in Australia's title defense on the big stage.

#3 Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc would undoubtedly be one of the most feared bowlers at the World Cup. In the favorable conditions of England, the 29-year old is likely to have a merry time troubling the batsmen.

Starc has played 75 ODIs for Australia and picked up 145 wickets including five 5-wicket hauls. He will be the only Australian bowler in the squad to have played the 2015 World Cup. In 2018, the left-arm fast bowler scalped 11 ODI wickets.

He last played an ODI match in November 2018, against South Africa and his lack of recent game time might be a cause of concern in the Australian camp.

Mitchell Starc got injured in February and was sidelined for the away series against India and Pakistan. However, he is expected to regain match fitness before the commencement of the World Cup.

He will the opening bowler for the defending champions and his ability to swing the ball will be a huge factor in Aaron Finch's bowling plans.


Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team ODI Cricket
