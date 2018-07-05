ICC World Cup 2019: 3 names who can make their World Cup debut for India

Sagnik Monga FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Can Kohli make a bold decision and pick a young Rishabh Pant?

With ICC World Cup 2019 just a year away, the Indian Team is gearing up to wreak havoc on the big stage and win the trophy for the third time. Virat Kohli, already one of the legends of the game, will be looking to lead his side for the first time at such a big stage. Another feather in his hat in the form of a World Cup trophy will unquestionably rank him amongst the best of all time.

With the current team in great form, the selectors wouldn't want to shuffle around the players, but a plethora of players have impressed one and all with their performances in the domestic leagues and IPL. Here are three such players who can make their dream World Cup debut next year if the officials decide to give them a chance.

#3 Siddharth Kaul

Siddharth Kaul had an impressive season with the Sunrisers in the recent IPL edition

Part of the Indian team that won the 2008 Under-19 World Cup in Malaysia, Siddharth Kaul had to wait quite a long time to make his debut in the senior team. In November 2017, he was named in India's ODI squad for their series against Sri Lanka, but he did not play. After a phenomenal IPL season in 2018 where he picked up 21 wickets from 17 matches, Kaul made his T20I debut for India against Ireland on 29 June 2018.

Kaul told PTI during an interaction, "It was drinks break at that time and one of the umpires came up to me and said that match referee sir (Chaturvedi) had informed that I have been selected in the Indian ODI squad. I didn't know how to react at that moment. It was the biggest piece of news in my cricketing career and I got it on the field."

A right-arm medium pacer, Siddharth Kaul's inclusion may not come as very shocking considering his current performances in domestic season as well as the IPL. His performance against England in ODIs will be a key factor for his name being considered for World Cup next year with the venue for both the tournaments being the same.