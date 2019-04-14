×
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 Players likely to grab the number 4 spot

113   //    14 Apr 2019, 19:52 IST

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli
KL Rahul and Virat Kohli

India is one of the favourites to win the 2019 Cricket World Cup. The Men in blue have lifted the trophy on two occasions. Indian team has done well in ODIs over the last few years as they a settled starting XI. While most of the positions in the team are settled that number four spot in the batting order is still up for grabs.

India has tried a number of quality batsmen to fill this spot but no one has managed to make the spot his own. This means that the spot is still up for grabs and IPL performances might seal the deal for one of the batsmen.

Number four is a crucial position in the batting order as the batsman at that position must know how to adapt his game. So let us look at some of the players who will be in consideration to grab the number four spot ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

#3 Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar
Vijay Shankar

It might seem odd to some people that a batsman who is yet to score a half-century in International cricket is being considered for such a crucial position. The right-handed batsman ticks a lot of boxes to be a part of the playing XI.

The Tamil Nadu batsman has a very solid technique which is needed to survive in English conditions. In his short International career, he has shown that he has the ability to adapt his game according to the match. The 28-year-old can also come up with the big hits in the death overs to help India's cause.

While his lack of experience might go against him, he can be India's trump card in the middle overs in the World Cup. Vijay can also provide an extra bowling option to Virat Kohli as his bowling can be handy in the English conditions.

