ICC World Cup 2019: 3 veterans who could be match winners for their teams

MS Dhoni would look to star in another World Cup win

After two months of jaw-dropping IPL action, the cricketing fraternity's attention will now divert to the ICC Cricket World Cup. The quadrennial event will take place in England and Wales. Ten countries from all over the globe will challenge each other for cricket's most prestigious trophy.

The new format will consist of a single group of 10 teams where each team will play each other once, and the top four teams at the end of the group phase will progress to the semi-finals.

A blend of youth and experience would be featuring in the World Cup. Here, we look at three veterans who could be match winners for their respective teams.

#3 MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's World Cup winning six in 2011 still gives every Indian goosebumps. The Ranchi born cricketer is the only captain in history to win the Cricket World Cup, Champions Trophy and the World Twenty20. With 10,500 runs to his name in 341 ODI matches, the former Indian skipper is one of the greatest batsmen the game has ever seen. However, Dhoni's contribution to Indian cricket is much more than the runs he has scored or the accolades he has won.

The wicket-keeper batsman made his ODI debut in 2004 against Bangladesh. But it was his 148 against Pakistan in 2005 that made him a household name in the nation. He followed it up with a magnificent knock of 183 against Sri Lanka later that year. The 2011 Cricket World Cup Final still remains the highlight of Dhoni's career, where he played a match-winning innings of 91 to help India lift the World Cup after 28 years

The former skipper has been in red-hot form in the past few months and was instrumental in India's series victories in Australia and New Zealand. Virat Kohli will not only rely heavily on his finishing ability but also his tactical brilliance this World Cup.

