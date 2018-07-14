ICC World Cup 2019: 4 Players who could be playing their first World Cup

Jasprit Bumrah and Rashid Khan

The ICC World Cup 2019 is just a year away with England and Wales looking to host the event from 30 May to 14 July 2019. The 12th edition of the event will witness ten teams from all around the world battling it out to win the coveted trophy and getting to call themselves the World Cup Champions.

With Afghanistan and West Indies making their entry into the tournament after a gruelling qualifier stage, the stage is set for billions of fans to root for their favourite teams.

A plethora of players like Gary Kirsten, Andrew Symonds, and Virat Kohli made it large on their debut at the big stage and since then, have become household names. Making a mark in the World Cup is always special as it ensures your name getting written into the history books. In the end, every player would like to make his world cup debut memorable with a performance that will cement his position for the entire tournament and future as well.

Here are four such players who might be playing their first world cup in 2019 and can make a name for themselves on the biggest platform of them all.

Honourable Mention: Aiden Markram (South Africa)

#4 Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)

Kagiso Rabada is one of the best fast bowlers in the world at the moment

Kagiso Rabada is one of the completest fast bowlers in the world cricket today. With fiery speed and intimidating bounce, Rabada first made headlines with 6/25 against Australia in the 2014 Under-19 World Cup constantly hitting speeds of 140+.

At such a young age of 23, Rabada has already become one of the most deadly bowlers with the ability to reverse-swing the ball against the direction of the seam, with the old ball and new. Currently ranked first in Test cricket and seventh in ODIs, Rabada's skills and consistency are worth banking upon, and on his day, there isn't any better than him.

Despite being a great team and delivering astounding performances all year, somehow, South Africa has never managed to lift the World Cup even once. Rabada and co will be looking to end the drought, with him being a valuable asset to the side.