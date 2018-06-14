ICC World Cup 2019: 4 young players who are key to India’s World Cup success

Here we take a look at the four young players who are key to India’s World Cup success next summer.

sujith mohan ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jun 2018, 12:45 IST 2.21K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

ICC World Cup 2019 is scheduled to happen in England and Wales next summer. Teams are finalized and the fixtures are out as well. This will be a 10 team tournament, which includes all the usual suspects, and Afghanistan as well.

India, the 2015 semi-finalists, will go into the tournament as one of the clear favourites. Virat Kohli will most likely lead the side, which is expected to have some experienced names like MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Though the squad hasn’t been announced yet, players like KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Washington Sundar have a great chance of getting into the Indian World Cup squad.

Also, some of the exciting young players have already been performing consistently for India in the ODI’s in recent times and are certain to make the 2019 World Cup squad, barring any injuries.

Runs from Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and MS Dhoni alone is not enough for India to win the title and the performances of these youngsters will certainly make a big difference to India’s World Cup fortunes.

On that note, let’s take a look at the 4 young players who are key to India’s World Cup success next June.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah is an important player for India in ODI's

The Mumbai Indians seamer is one of the best limited-overs bowlers in India right now. Jasprit Bumrah has been a consistent performer in One Day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals for the last two years and has picked up a lot of wickets.

Ever since his international debut on January 2016, the 24-year-old has played 37 ODI’s and 34 Twenty20I’s for India. He has picked up 64 wickets in ODIs at an average of 22.50 and an economy rate of 4.64.

Bumrah is a clever bowler, who can bowl accurately with the new ball and use his variations at the death. He also possesses a lethal yorker and bowls a brilliant slow ball. He was the third highest wicket-taker in ODIs for the year 2017.