ICC World Cup 2019: Astrologer predicts Indian team won't win the tournament

What's the news?

Famous astrologer Greenstone Lobo has predicted that Indian team won't be able to lift the ICC World Cup in 2019.

In case you didn't know...

Greenstone Lobo has been predicting big tournaments for a number of years. The astrologer was spot on with his predictions in 2011 and 2015.

The heart of the matter

Lobo believes that Kohli's birth year can hurt India's chances of winning the World Cup. If the Indian captain was born in 1986 or 1987, predictions could have been favourable for the Indian team.

The astrologer even discussed this matter with the childhood coach of Virat Kohli. Greenstone Lobo wanted to confirm if Kohli was actually born in 1988 instead of 1986 and 1987. Lobo told bdcrictime.com that Kohli's coach confirmed that the Indian captain was actually born in that year.

“I called Virat’s youth coach, Rajkumar Sharma, and clarified my stress that India probably won’t win the World Cup in 2019 if Virat was in reality conceived in 1988. I trusted frantically that I would get 1986 or 1987 as the genuine year of the Indian skipper’s introduction to the world. He (Virat’s coach) stayed quiet for a minute prior to murmuring a yes" Greenstone Lobo said.

The astrologer further added that India's chances could have improved if Dhoni was not a part of the team. He said that Dhoni used to have good luck but at this point of time luck is not on his side.

“I have most extreme regard for Dhoni, the batsman. In any case, despite the fact that I dislike it much myself, I have to talk dispassionately from the point of view of an Indian astrologer and I can see that Dhoni’s quality in the 2019 Indian squad could well victimize India’s another incredible opportunity to win a World Cup. Dhoni dependably had the kismet (luck) however at this point isn’t his waqt (time),” he added.

What's next?

Indian fans would be hoping that predictions of Greenstone Lobo are proved wrong as they would want their team to lift the World Cup for the third time.