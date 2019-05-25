ICC World Cup 2019: Can Hardik Pandya emulate Lance Klusener's heroics from the 1999 edition?

Charanjot Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 53 // 25 May 2019, 15:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Hardik Pandya

It's been 20 years since a certain Lance Klusener stepped on the English soil and showed the world what being a true showman means.

Klusener would come out to bat with his team in a situation of bother and smash everything in sight and to lead them to victory. In many ways, he was the hero of the World Cup, who tragically fluffed the most important single of his life. But if it wasn't for his brilliance, the South Africans would have never even got that close.

The 1999 World Cup was the tournament that put Klusener on the map of world cricket. And till date, he's held in high regard among the South African cricketing fraternity.

At the World Cup 2019, there's another player, a free-spirited individual, who threatens to explode on the international scene just like Klusener did in the 1999 edition.

Hardik Pandya's career hit its lowest point this January when in an attempt to sound "cool" and "fit in" with the glamorous lifestyle, he took things too far. Both Pandya and his partner in crime KL Rahul were bashed all over social media, and suspended from international duty.

Hardik was in the form of his life this IPL season

Pandya has since made a return to the international arena. He produced some strong solid performances in the chances he got, but then took the IPL by storm.

Pandya consistently took his team out of holes they dug for themselves, and played some breathtaking innings with the bat. He ended the IPL as the second most valuable player behind Andre Russell, but more importantly, he ended the tournament with the winning team.

As India turns its sights to the World Cup, there's a huge role that Pandya has to fill. Although they have a lineup filled with match-winners, they don't have too many explosive batsmen that could make the difference between a 350 score and a 380 one.

Advertisement

On pitches like the ones in England, that could be the difference between winning and losing the game.

Pandya has shown that he can be that player. He can score those 40 off 18 balls in the last few overs, and turn an improbable chase into a walk in the park. You can't put a price on that kind of game-changer.

Moreover, Pandya can contribute very well with the ball as well. He's already got a 5-wkt haul to his name in Tests, and he's not your everyday medium pacer; he can crank it up to 140kph if needed too.

Pandya is a genuine 5th bowling option for the team who can win you games with his bowling as well.

Hardik plays the role of a legitimate fifth bowler in the team

What Pandya does towards the end of every Indian innings will be pivotal. He has already done a great job for the team over the years, both with the bat and the ball. But could this be the tournament where he takes things to the next level?

Could this be the tournament where Hardik Pandya immortalizes his name in history?

His recent form shows that he can, but now it's on him to replicate that form on the big stage. It's on him to have his "Klusener" moment at the World Cup.