×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ICC World Cup 2019: Can Hardik Pandya emulate Lance Klusener's heroics from the 1999 edition?

Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
Feature
53   //    25 May 2019, 15:24 IST

Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya

It's been 20 years since a certain Lance Klusener stepped on the English soil and showed the world what being a true showman means.

Klusener would come out to bat with his team in a situation of bother and smash everything in sight and to lead them to victory. In many ways, he was the hero of the World Cup, who tragically fluffed the most important single of his life. But if it wasn't for his brilliance, the South Africans would have never even got that close.

The 1999 World Cup was the tournament that put Klusener on the map of world cricket. And till date, he's held in high regard among the South African cricketing fraternity.

At the World Cup 2019, there's another player, a free-spirited individual, who threatens to explode on the international scene just like Klusener did in the 1999 edition.

Hardik Pandya's career hit its lowest point this January when in an attempt to sound "cool" and "fit in" with the glamorous lifestyle, he took things too far. Both Pandya and his partner in crime KL Rahul were bashed all over social media, and suspended from international duty.

Hardik was in the form of his life this IPL season
Hardik was in the form of his life this IPL season

Pandya has since made a return to the international arena. He produced some strong solid performances in the chances he got, but then took the IPL by storm.

Pandya consistently took his team out of holes they dug for themselves, and played some breathtaking innings with the bat. He ended the IPL as the second most valuable player behind Andre Russell, but more importantly, he ended the tournament with the winning team. 

As India turns its sights to the World Cup, there's a huge role that Pandya has to fill. Although they have a lineup filled with match-winners, they don't have too many explosive batsmen that could make the difference between a 350 score and a 380 one.

Advertisement

On pitches like the ones in England, that could be the difference between winning and losing the game.

Pandya has shown that he can be that player. He can score those 40 off 18 balls in the last few overs, and turn an improbable chase into a walk in the park. You can't put a price on that kind of game-changer.

Moreover, Pandya can contribute very well with the ball as well. He's already got a 5-wkt haul to his name in Tests, and he's not your everyday medium pacer; he can crank it up to 140kph if needed too.

Pandya is a genuine 5th bowling option for the team who can win you games with his bowling as well.

Hardik plays the role of a legitimate fifth bowler in the team
Hardik plays the role of a legitimate fifth bowler in the team

What Pandya does towards the end of every Indian innings will be pivotal. He has already done a great job for the team over the years, both with the bat and the ball. But could this be the tournament where he takes things to the next level?

Could this be the tournament where Hardik Pandya immortalizes his name in history?

His recent form shows that he can, but now it's on him to replicate that form on the big stage. It's on him to have his "Klusener" moment at the World Cup.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Lance Klusener Hardik Pandya
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2019: Who should India choose between Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar?
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: What can be expected from this edition of the tournament
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Who should India pick for the squad - Hardik Pandya or Vijay Shankar?
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Hardik Pandya may be more important for India than you realize
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Best player from each department in the Indian team
RELATED STORY
Will Hardik Pandya be key to India's World Cup campaign?
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup: 3 occasions when the Man of the Series wasn't from the Champion Nation
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: Best Debutant XI of this edition
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: The X-Factor for each  team in the tournament
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Players who could be the 'X-factor' for their respective teams
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
ODI World Cup
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Varsity Matches 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us