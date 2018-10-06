×
ICC World Cup 2019: India's ideal bowling line-up 

Mohsin Kamal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
153   //    06 Oct 2018, 15:57 IST

<p>
The Indian bowlers will have a huge say in the team's chances at the World Cup

The joy of winning the World Cup is something inexpressible, that too when the game is more than a religion in your country. It has been more than seven years since India won the World Cup, but ask any Indian cricket fan, he will narrate the winning moments as it has happened a few hours before.

After winning the Cup in 2011, Team India gave their fans the hope of winning the title for the third time in 2015. However, the road ended for them in the semi-finals. Now as the 2019 edition is nearing, fans, as well as the team, is looking forward to completing the dream this time around.

Bowling hasn't been India's strength over the years, though in the current scenario, India has got a good number of quality bowlers. At the same time, it is hard to pick the best line-up when there are a few too many options around.

Knowing how the conditions play in England, we tried to draw the best possible bowling line-up, India can choose for the mega event.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja

Bangladesh v India - ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final
In English conditions where the ball doesn't turn much, Jadeja can still be pretty lethal with his pace variations and quick action

A few years ago, Ravindra Jadeja was an irreplaceable option in any format for team India, but the recent insertions in the team with the likes of the Chahal-Kuldeep duo and the Pandya brother's explosion have made it hard for him to find a place in the team lately.

However, the stats speak otherwise as he has 162 scalps in 140 ODIs under the economy of 4.8. Apart from his bowling, he can bat down the order as well.

In English conditions where the ball doesn't turn much, Jadeja can still be pretty lethal with his pace variations and quick action. It could be well sorted, as he was the 2nd highest wicket-taker for India in Champions Trophy 2017, which was also held in England.

Jadeja recently made his ODI return in the Asia Cup and went on to take seven wickets in the four matches. He surely could be a good bowling option for India in the 2019 World Cup.


Mohsin Kamal
ANALYST
Humanitarian, Cricketer, Writer. Live's with writing, breathe's with cricket.
