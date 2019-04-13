ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Opinion - India's Strongest Playing XI

Virat Kohli and his men will be determined to do their best to win the World Cup.

The time has come for the world to witness the best cricketing action in a long time as the ICC Cricket World Cup makes its periodic 4-year recurrence and we have had a lot of shift in dynamics between 2015 and now. The favorites have changed, Afghanistan and Ireland became Test playing nations while West Indies had to play qualifiers to make it to the World Cup.

With the road to the World Cup not an easy one for any team, the stakes will be higher in this year's edition. Among the favorites will be hosts England who are the best ODI team currently. Meanwhile, India will be the other favorite to win the prestigious tournament before Australia, who seem to have recovered from the poor year following the 'Sandpaper Gate' incident.

Of the teams which have been making the most impact ahead of the World Cup, it has been team India and this Indian side led by Virat Kohli have set a pretty high standard of cricket and have been on fire in the last couple of years. Barring the poor form in the recent home series versus Australia, India have done some pretty memorable achievements including the one of winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under.

Needless to say, they will be strong candidates to lift the trophy but India do have their problems with respect to their playing XI. They have shown that they aren't as invincible as we thought and their game plan needs a couple of tweaks. With India set to announce their squad for the World Cup in a couple of days, the entire cricketing world is in anticipation.

On that note, let's take a look at the strongest playing XI which India can field during the World Cup.

Predicted Indian squad for the World Cup: Virat Kohli(C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik,

Openers - Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

This Indian opening combo is one of the best in the tournament.

None of India's other options can beat this tremendous opening pair between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. The duo hasn't been in the best form lately and will want to come good when the big stage is set for them.

Rohit Sharma has been one of India's best white-ball players ever since he made his comeback to the Indian team and will be one of India's most crucial players. He has had a rather patchy prelude to the World Cup and has played gritty, battling knocks more than his flamboyant, dominant ones which we are used to seeing. He will be a key presence in this side and India will back him to fire when the occasion arises.

Shikhar Dhawan has been in even poor form than his opening partner in both the IPL and in international cricket. Barring the century he scored for a losing cause at Mohali against Australia, Dhawan has had a poor start to 2019 and hasn't looked comfortable at the crease. His form will be very crucial for India and they'll hope that his love for ICC tournaments continues and he plays really well during the World Cup.

