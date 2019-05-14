×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand have a death overs bowling problem, as shown by the numbers from IPL 2019

Sachin Iyer
ANALYST
Feature
57   //    14 May 2019, 15:05 IST

New Zealand v Bangladesh - ODI Game 2
New Zealand v Bangladesh - ODI Game 2

The ICC World Cup 2019 is all set to begin on 30th May 2019, with hosts England taking on South Africa at The Oval in the tournament's first match. The games in England leading up to the mega event involving Pakistan, Ireland and West Indies have seen regular scores in excess of 300, which suggests that there will be plenty of runs on offer during the World Cup.

In such a scenario, each team's death bowling will assume great importance. And while teams like India and South Africa have an ace seamer for the death overs - in Jasprit Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada respectively - New Zealand lack a seamer on whom they can depend.

Also, the bowling numbers from the recently concluded IPL 2019 are not at all positive for the Black Caps. Let us look at the performance of New Zealand fast bowlers during this IPL:

#1 Tim Southee - economy during the death overs (16-20): 20.00

Tim Southee
Tim Southee

The right arm pacer had a rather forgettable IPL season this year. Playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore, he gave away runs at an economy of 20 during the death overs. Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders smashed him for 29 runs off an over, which led to the defeat of his side in that game.

#2 Lockie Ferguson - economy during the death overs (16-20): 12.14

Lockie Ferguson gave away 183 runs from 5 matches and took just two wickets. He had an overall economy rate of 10.76 and a death over ER of 12.14. His strike rate of 51 was one of the worst for the frontline bowlers in the tournament.

#3 Trent Boult - economy during the death overs (16-20): 12.83

Trent Boult
Trent Boult

Trent Boult too had a lacklustre IPL season as he was able to take just five wickets from the five matches he played. Even though his overall economy rate was 8.57, he have away runs at an ER of 12.83 during the death overs. His bowling average of 32.60 is also pretty high for a lead bowler of any country.

New Zealand have plenty of powerful batsmen who can take advantage of the flat tracks and short boundaries in England, but their bowling attack is a huge concern right now. If their bowlers are not able to restrict the run flow during the death overs, they would be susceptible to opposition teams chasing down even the tallest of scores that the Kiwi batsmen put up.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 New Zealand Cricket Tim Southee Trent Boult
Advertisement
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: New Zealand squad analysis
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Top 5 players who can help New Zealand win the tournament
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Who are the biggest game-changers for New Zealand?
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: Analyzing New Zealand's squad
RELATED STORY
Recalling 5 of the most iconic moments from ICC World Cup 2015
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 5 key players who can help New Zealand win their maiden trophy
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand's 15-man squad and full schedule 
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup: A look at the significant stats from India vs New Zealand matches at the showpiece event
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 New Zealand pacers to watch out for
RELATED STORY
ICC 2019 World Cup: New Zealand becomes the first team to announce their World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us