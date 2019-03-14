×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ICC World Cup 2019: Potential answers to India's old and new muddles

C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
Feature
604   //    14 Mar 2019, 20:52 IST

Kohli must be a worried captain after the series against Australia
Kohli must be a worried captain after the series against Australia

For India, the humiliation was complete in Delhi. A depleted Australian team playing in India could come back from a deficit of 0-2 to win the series by 3-2. A remarkable achievement by Australia. In the process, they became only the fourth team to win a series after being 2 down.

For India, this was the first time they lost a series at home since 2015 and the first ODI series loss for Kohli at home. The last time India lost 3 consecutive ODIs at home was way back in 2009 incidentally against Australia.

History suggests that whenever India failed in a series just before the World Cup, they had learnt from their mistakes and went on to put up a better performance in the World Cup that followed. In the tri-series in Australia before World Cup 2015, India failed to register a single win but in World Cup 2015 they were unbeaten until the semi-final against Australia.

Before the World Cup in 2011, India lost the ODI series in South Africa by a margin of 3-2. Later India went on to win the World Cup at home.

India went into World Cup 2007 with a lot of confidence after beating both West Indies and Sri Lanka in the ODI series at home. But they were knocked out of the tournament in the preliminary rounds itself.

India had a horror tour of New Zealand just before World Cup 2003 where they were thrashed by a margin of 5-2. But after that humiliation, India managed to reach the finals of World Cup 2003.

In all the above events, India could learn from mistakes and recover in time for the World Cup. But the big question now is whether the current Indian team under Virat Kohli is willing to learn from the mistakes. It is highly unlikely if one were to go by  Virat Kohli’s statement after the series loss to Australia.

Kohli still feels that there is only one spot left to be filled up for the World Cup. He is also categorical in his opinion that the form and performances of players in the forthcoming IPL should not be considered for the World Cup selection. It remains to be seen whether this fixed mindset would produce the desired results for India in the World Cup

Now that the damage has been done already in the Australian series, it is now time to look ahead to identify solutions for both old and new problems before the start of the World Cup.

Advertisement

Old Problems

There are some old problems for India for which no solution is arrived at so far.

# The No 4 position in the batting order

#The absence of a sixth bowler

# The absence of a finisher

# The absence of a fourth seamer


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC World Cup 2019: Who should India choose between Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar?
RELATED STORY
West Indies: Bringing joy back to cricket before the ICC World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: The No. 4 position continues to be India's biggest headache
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 Indian players who could be playing their last World Cup
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Should Virat Kohli bat at No. 4? 
RELATED STORY
Where teams stand before the 2019 World Cup: Afghanistan and Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 Indian cricketers who can help India lift the trophy
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Why India should have given their Test specialist a chance at No.4
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 International cricketing legends to say goodbye after the marquee event 
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Who will be India's Backup Wicket-Keeper?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
4th ODI | Yesterday
SL 189/10 (39.2 ov)
RSA 190/4 (32.5 ov)
South Africa won by 6 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
5th ODI | Yesterday
AUS 272/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 237/10 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 35 runs
AUS VS IND live score
| 11:30 PM
WAU 367/10 & 283/8
TAS 197/10 & 54/0 (19.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Tasmania need 400 runs to won
WAU VS TAS live score
| 11:30 PM
WAU 367/10 & 283/8
TAS 197/10 & 54/0 (19.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Tasmania need 400 runs to won
WAU VS TAS live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England Women in India 2019
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us