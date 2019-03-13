Twitter reacts as India lose the series to Australia after taking a 2-0 lead
India were outplayed by Australia in the T20I series and were expected to give it back to the visitors in the ODI series. India were on the right track as they took a 2-0 lead but Australia came back strong. While Usman Khawaja inspired the team with his batting performances, Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa were Australia's two best bowlers.
After winning the toss, Australia chose to bat first on a slightly damp Kotla pitch. The Australian openers - Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja - gave a good start to the visitors. They added 76 runs for the first wicket before Ravindra Jadeja sent back the Australian skipper to the pavilion.
With Finch's dismissal, Peter Handscomb joined Khawaja in the middle and the pair once again had a successful partnership. While Khawaja went on to score his second ODI century, Handscomb too contributed with a useful half-century.
The duo added 99 for the fifth wicket but Khawaja's dismissal just after reaching his century triggered a mini-collapse. Disciplined bowling from the Indian bowling unit after that wicket reduced the Australian scorecard from 175-1 to 229-7.
But India could not strengthen their position as Jhye Richardson and Pat Cummins scored 29 and 15 of 21 and 8 balls respectively. The quick cameos took the visitors to a decent total of 272 at the end of 50 overs. Bhuvneshwar was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he picked up three wickets for 48.
India did not get off to an ideal start as Shikhar Dhawan got out in the fifth over of the chase. The wicket meant that Indian skipper, Virat Kohli and his deputy, Rohit Sharma joined hands in the middle.
Virat looked in fine touch during the 53-run partnership but his untimely dismissal off the bowling of Marcus Stoinis derailed the Indian chase. India kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 132-6 in spite of a half-century from Rohit Sharma.
After the sixth wicket, Kedar Jadhav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar played their hearts out and took India closer to the target. The 91-run partnership kept India in the game but the need to score quick runs resulted in the wickets of Bhuvneshwar and Jadhav.
The dismissal of the two settled batsmen off successive deliveries meant that India were out of contention. As a result, India ended up losing the decider by 35 runs to Australia.
