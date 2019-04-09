×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ICC World Cup 2019: Predicted 15-member Indian squad for the mega event

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
2.75K   //    09 Apr 2019, 12:17 IST

Indian Cricket Team
Indian Cricket Team

The date for the India's World Cup selection is here as the BCCI confirmed that the selectors will meet at Mumbai on 15th April to pick the team. Indian captain Virat Kohli and Vice-captain Rohit Sharma felt that the squad was almost sorted during the Australia series. Only a few changes will be there.

Former cricketers have also vouched for many players for the number four spot, as it's the only vacant position in the squad. Now all eyes will on the Indian selectors to know whom they will bank on for the number four spot. Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri are expected to have their say in picking the players that they want.

India kick starts its World Cup campaign on 5th June against South Africa. It's going to be a heavy two months in cricket. Hence, selectors are likely to pick back up players for the key positions. Now the question is who will be picked as back up players for the respective position. Let's predict the 15-member squad likely to picked for the mega event. 

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul

Rohit and Dhawan
Rohit and Dhawan

Rohit Sharma an Shikhar Dhawan almost certain as openers. Though their IPL form may be a concern, but the ODI format is all-together a different ball game. The duo has performed above the expectations in that department in the last few years. Dhawan especially rocked in the ICC tournaments held in England. These two love the pace and bounce, and hence there is no better pair in the country to open the innings, especially in England.

KL Rahul could be picked as the back up opener. The right hander might not have a great record recently, but he is not short of talent. Rahul might play in the playing the XI at number three if the Indian think tank sends Kohli at number four in the World Cup. However, the chances of this are very slim, and hence India's top will continue to be the same.


1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli ODI Cricket Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Cricket World Cup 2019 Teams & Squads
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Former Indian star picks MS Dhoni as his captain for the World Cup
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 International cricketing legends to say goodbye after the marquee event 
RELATED STORY
ICC 2019 World Cup: BCCI to announce the Indian squad 15 days ahead of the deadline
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Analyzing India's probable squad
RELATED STORY
Team India's best possible 15-member squad for ICC Cricket World 2019
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: The "Dhoni-Kohli" show key for India's chances
RELATED STORY
Rayudu vs Rahul: Who should be in India's 2019 World Cup squad ?
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: A look at India’s ideal replacements for key positions  
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: BCCI reveals the date for the Indian team selection
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Indian batsmen for the #4 spot in the ICC World Cup 2019 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English MCC University Matches
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us