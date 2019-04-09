ICC World Cup 2019: Predicted 15-member Indian squad for the mega event

Indian Cricket Team

The date for the India's World Cup selection is here as the BCCI confirmed that the selectors will meet at Mumbai on 15th April to pick the team. Indian captain Virat Kohli and Vice-captain Rohit Sharma felt that the squad was almost sorted during the Australia series. Only a few changes will be there.

Former cricketers have also vouched for many players for the number four spot, as it's the only vacant position in the squad. Now all eyes will on the Indian selectors to know whom they will bank on for the number four spot. Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri are expected to have their say in picking the players that they want.

India kick starts its World Cup campaign on 5th June against South Africa. It's going to be a heavy two months in cricket. Hence, selectors are likely to pick back up players for the key positions. Now the question is who will be picked as back up players for the respective position. Let's predict the 15-member squad likely to picked for the mega event.

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul

Rohit and Dhawan

Rohit Sharma an Shikhar Dhawan almost certain as openers. Though their IPL form may be a concern, but the ODI format is all-together a different ball game. The duo has performed above the expectations in that department in the last few years. Dhawan especially rocked in the ICC tournaments held in England. These two love the pace and bounce, and hence there is no better pair in the country to open the innings, especially in England.

KL Rahul could be picked as the back up opener. The right hander might not have a great record recently, but he is not short of talent. Rahul might play in the playing the XI at number three if the Indian think tank sends Kohli at number four in the World Cup. However, the chances of this are very slim, and hence India's top will continue to be the same.

