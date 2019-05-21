×
ICC WORLD CUP 2019: Top 10 batsmen who'll set the tournament ablaze

Husain Karachiwala
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
63   //    21 May 2019, 00:50 IST

ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour
ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour

The biggest tournament in cricket, the coveted World Cup is set to begin on May 30 and the national teams from the ten countries are gearing up for this ultimate cricketing extravaganza. The format of this years WC has amazed everyone alike, with all ten teams competing against each other vying for a top four spot to guarantee entry into the semi-finals.

The tournament kickstarts on the 30th of May with the hosts England playing against the Proteas. The English wickets over the last few years have been flat and assist the batsmen, which makes it necessary for the batsmen to fire and pile up as many runs as possible in order to win games for their respective sides.

Here's a look at the top 10 batsmen who are likely to make an impact in the World Cup this year.

#10 Mohammad Shahzad - Afghanistan

Mohammad Shahzad
Mohammad Shahzad

Shehzad has time and again proved his explosive prowess with the bat. The wicket-keeper batsman is expected to play an important role in Afghanistan's run in the tournament. The team depends on Shehzad for getting them off to flying start during the power-play scoring maximum runs possible.

#9 Tamim Iqbal - Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal
Tamim Iqbal

Tamim Iqbal has played a crucial role in Bangladesh's resurgence as a strong cricketing team. He brings his best game forward in ICC tournaments scoring bulk runs for his team. His experience will come handy in a relatively young squad and will be carrying the hopes of the entire nation.

#8 Babar Azam - Pakistan

Babar Azam
Babar Azam

The right-handed Pakistani batsman has always been in the frame for his consistent batting display. Babar emerged as the joint highest run scorer in the recently concluded ODI series against England scoring 277 runs at an impressive average of 55.40. He will be looking to replicate this performance in the upcoming World Cup.

