ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023, Warm-Up Match 4: Sri Lanka vs Netherlands probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction, live streaming details

Sri Lanka and Netherlands are set to lock horns in Match 4 of the World Cup Qualifiers Warm-up matches on Tuesday, June 13. The Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo will host the contest.

Sri Lanka recently won their three-match ODI series against Afghanistan 2-1 and will be high on confidence. They named their squad for the World Cup Qualifiers on Friday, June 9.

Matheesha Pathirana, who made his ODI debut against the Afghans, has been picked after impressing for the Chennai Super Kings in this year's Indian Premier League. Dasun Shanaka will lead this Sri Lankan outfit, who are one of the top favourites to make their way through to the main event.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, do not have many of their key players for this World Cup Qualifiers Warm-up match as they are taking part in the T20 Blast. The Dutch team will be captained by Scott Edwards, who has also been a prolific run-scorer in recent times.

Max O’Dowd and Vikramjit Singh should open the batting for them. Teja Nidamanuru scored a hundred against Zimbabwe recently and will be high on confidence, while Weley Barresi is their most experienced squad member.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, World Cup Qualifiers Warm-up, Match 4.

Date and Time: June 13, 2023, Tuesday, 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Pitch Report

The pitch in Bulawayo has generally been a sporting one, so an overly high-scoring match doesn’t seem to be on the cards. There will be some assistance for both batters and bowlers.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Bulawayo. Temperatures will be around the 28-degree Celsius mark and the humidity will not be on the higher side.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc & wk), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha.

Netherlands

Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Vikram Singh, Aryan Dutt, Viv Kingma, Bas de Leede, Noah Croes, Ryan Klein, Teja Nidamanuru, Wesley Barresi, Shariz Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Michael Levitt, Saqib Zulfiqar.

*Since it is a warm-up match, all players in the squads will be eligible to take part.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Match Prediction

Sri Lanka will go into the match as clear favorites. They have a settled squad and some of their players, including Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana, are fresh from playing in the IPL.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win this World Cup Qualifiers Warm-up contest.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: N/A.

Poll : Who will win the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Warm-Up match? Sri Lanka Netherlands 0 votes