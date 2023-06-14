Zimbabwe and Scotland are set to lock horns in a warm-up game for the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 on Thursday, June 15. The Old Hararians Sports Club in Harare will host the contest.

Zimbabwe made an impressive start to their warm-ups after beating Oman by 28 runs at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare. Sikandar Raza scored 109 off 66 balls with 7 fours and as many sixes. Along with him, Ryan Burl scored a century to help Zimbabwe posted a massive score of 367 for the loss of six wickets.

Then, Raza and Brad Evans picked up three wickets apiece as Zimbabwe restricted their opponents to 339 in 49.4 overs.

Scotland, on the other hand, had a rough day after West Indies beat them by 91 runs at the Harare Sports Club. After opting to field first, Scotland restricted the Caribbean team to 264 in 48.4 overs.

Even as Chris Sole picked up four wickets, Jack Jarvis and Chris Greaves accounted for three scalps apiece. Thereafter, Scotland were bowled out for 173 in 33.3 overs.

Zimbabwe vs Scotland Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe vs Scotland, ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023, Warm-Up

Date and Time: June 15, 2023, Thursday, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Hararians Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe vs Scotland Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue is a sporting one. The bowlers will get some assistance from the surface while batters can afford to play shots on the up.

Zimbabwe vs Scotland Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be fairly pleasant with temperatures around the 29-degree Celsius mark. There is no chance of rain for the time being.

Probable XIs

Zimbabwe

Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Craig Ervine, Bradley Evans, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.

Scotland

Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tom Mackintosh, Chris McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt

*Since it is a warm-up match, all players in the squads will be eligible to take part.

Zimbabwe vs Scotland Match Prediction

Zimbabwe will go into the match as firm favourites. Being the hosts, they will be more aware about the conditions. Scotland need to pick themselves up after the heavy defeat to the West Indies.

Prediction: Zimbabwe to win this contest.

Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Poll : Sikandar Raza to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes