ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, 9th Place PlayOff, USA vs UAE Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The 9th Place Play-Off at the ICC World Cup Qualifiers will see the United States take on the United Arab Emirates at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare. The winner of this clash will finish the Qualifiers in the ninth place.

After remaining winless in the group stages of the Qualifiers, United States faced Ireland in the Seventh Place Play-Off Semi-Final but were beaten comprehensively. As a result, they will now play the Ninth Place Play-Off against the United Arab Emirates and will hope to fire in unison.

After being put in to bat, the United States’ batters faltered in their last match as they got bundled out on 196, with Saiteja Mukkamalla top-scoring with 55. The bowlers picked up four wickets but the Irish side proved to be too strong for them as Balbirnie’s men chased down the total in 34.2 overs.

The United Arab Emirates, meanwhile, were placed in Group B of the Qualifiers and failed to win a single game as they finished at the bottom of the points table. They faced Nepal in the Seventh Place Play-Off Semi-Final, which ended up being a closely fought contest with the United Arab Emirates finishing on the losing side.

Although Skipper Vriitya Aravind scored 44, a lack of contributions from the other end meant that they got knocked over on 181. The bowlers then picked up seven wickets in total but failed to close out the game as Nepal got across the line in the 44th over.

United States vs United Arab Emirates Details:

Match: United States vs United Arab Emirates, 9th Place Play-Off, ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023

Date and Time: July 6 2023, Thursday, 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

United States vs United Arab Emirates Pitch Report

The pitch at the Takashinga Sports Club assists bowlers. The pacers may not get any assistance from the surface but the spinners get plenty of it and they will play a major role while bowling here. The batters will have to be on their toes while batting here.

United States vs United Arab Emirates Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Harare on Thursday are expected to range between seven and 21 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

United States vs United Arab Emirates Probable XIs

United States

Expect them to field the same XI that featured in their last game.

Probable XI

Sushant Modani, Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (c & wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Gajanand Singh, Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Abhishek Paradkar, Usman Rafiq, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar

United Arab Emirates

We may see Muhammad Waseem come back into the side in place of Aryansh Sharma.

Probable XI

Asif Khan, Muhammad Waseem (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Rameez Shahzad, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Sanchit Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah

United States vs United Arab Emirates Match Prediction

Both the United States and the United Arab Emirates failed to win a single game in the Qualifiers. They will now look to bring out their A-game to finish in the ninth place.

With the United Arab Emirates putting up a strong fight in their last game, they have a slight edge heading into this contest.

Prediction: United Arab Emirates to win this match.

United States vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar, FanCode

