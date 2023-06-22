ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Match 12, Scotland vs UAE: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The 12th match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 will see Scotland locking horns with UAE in a Group B encounter. The Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo is all set to host this exciting game on Friday, June 23.

Scotland had a perfect start to the tournament as they registered a one-wicket victory over Ireland in a nail-biting thriller. Bowling first, Brandon McMullen picked up five important wickets as Scotland restricted the Irish team to a competitive total of 286/8 in the first innings.

In reply, Michael Leask played a fantastic knock of 91 runs off just 61 deliveries at a blistering strike rate of 149.18 to earn a hard-fought victory for the team in a last-ball finish. Christopher McBride (56) and Mark Watt (47) also chipped in with important contributions with the bat.

UAE, on the other hand, are on the verge of being knocked out of the tournament. With two consecutive losses, they are currently languishing at the bottom of the Group B points table with a net run rate of -2.003.

After being asked to bat, Aayan Khan played a well-composed knock of 58 runs off 52 balls to help the team post a competitive total of 227/8 after the completion of 50 overs. Defending a modest total, Junaid Siddique and Rohan Mustafa picked up two wickets apiece but it wasn’t enough as they lost the game with four overs to spare.

Scotland vs UAE Head to Head

Scotland has an edge over UAE in the head-to-head records, winning eight of the 12 games played between both teams in ODIs. Meanwhile, UAE have emerged victorious only four times.

Scotland Won - 8

UAE Won - 4

No Result - 0

Scotland vs UAE Match Details

Match: Scotland vs UAE, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Date and Time: June 23, 2023, Friday, 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Scotland vs UAE Pitch Report

The pitch at Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo is expected to offer a bowling-friendly surface for the game. There will be some swing on offer for the seamers initially, while the spinners will play a major role in the second innings. The batters will need to adjust to the conditions before going for the shots.

Scotland vs UAE Weather Forecast

Cloudy weather will greet both sides on Friday but the chances of rain are highly unlikely. The temperatures are expected to range between 8 to 22 degree Celsius.

Scotland vs UAE Probable XIs

Scotland

Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross, George Munsey, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Tomas Mackintosh (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Safyaan Sharif

UAE

Muhammad Waseem (c), Ali Naseer, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Basil Hammed, Rohan Mustafa, Asif Khan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Rameez Shahzad

Scotland vs UAE Match Prediction

Scotland registered a one-wicket victory over Ireland in their opening fixture, while UAE have suffered disappointing losses in both of their games so far.

Therefore, Scotland will start the game as firm favorites to hand UAE their third consecutive loss of the tournament.

Prediction: Scotland to win Match 12 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023

Scotland vs UAE Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, Fancode

