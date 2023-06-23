ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Match 14, Netherlands vs Nepal: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Netherlands and Nepal will go face to face against each other in the 14th match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. This Group A game will be played at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare on Saturday, June 24.

After losing their first game, the Netherlands made a strong comeback into the tournament as they registered a five-wicket victory over the United States in a one-sided game. They are currently placed third in the Group A points table with two points and a net run rate of -0.167.

Bowling first, Ryan Klein and Bas de Leede picked up two wickets apiece as the Netherlands restricted the United States to a below-par total of 211/8 in 50 overs. Chasing a modest total, Teja Nidamanaru (58) and Scott Edwards (67*) scored useful fifties and helped the team get over the line with nearly six overs to spare.

Nepal, on the other hand, desperately needs a victory to stay alive in the competition. Following a heavy 101-run defeat against West Indies, they have slipped to fourth place in the Group A points table with two points and a net run rate of -0.638

Bowling first, the bowlers failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as Nepal conceded a massive total of 339/7 in 50 overs. In reply, Aarif Sheikh played a well-composed knock of 63 runs off 93 balls but he failed to receive any support from the other end as the team got all out for just 238 runs and lost the game by 101 runs.

Netherlands vs Nepal Head to Head

Both teams have faced each other two times at the international level and both have won one game apiece.

Netherlands Won - 1

Nepal Won - 1

No Results - 0

Netherlands vs Nepal Match Details

Match: Netherlands vs Nepal, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Date and Time: June 24, 2023, 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

Netherlands vs Nepal Pitch Report

The pitch at Takashinga Sports Club in Harare is expected to produce a seam-friendly wicket for the game. The seamers will be able to generate some lateral movement initially, while the spinners will come into play in the middle overs. The batters need to be a bit cautious in the start, while they can go for the shots later on.

Netherlands vs Nepal Weather Forecast

Conditions in Harare will be ideal for a game of cricket on Saturday. The temperatures are expected to hover around between 6 to 23 degree Celsius.

Netherlands vs Nepal Probable XIs

Netherlands

Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Shariz Ahmed, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd, Ryan Klein

Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi

Netherlands vs Nepal Match Prediction

The Netherlands will be entering this game high on confidence after beating the United States in their previous game, while Nepal suffered a 101-run defeat at the hands of the West Indies.

Therefore, the Scott Edwards-led side will start the game as firm favorites and get closer to securing a place in the super six.

Prediction: Netherlands to win Match 14 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023.

Netherlands vs Nepal Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, Fancode

